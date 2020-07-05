Actor and wrestler Jessie Godderz (known as "Mr. PEC-Tacular") expressed his gratitude for the hit reality show "Big Brother" on social media.
His tweet was in honor of the show's 20th anniversary, and Godderz served as a memorable Big Brother alum, who appeared on multiple seasons. "I owe so much to my Big Brother family," he expressed. "It is such a huge part of who I am today and I value the show and the fans more than I can say," he said, prior to adding the hashtags #BeyondGrateful and #Blessed.
Last month, on Friday, June 19, as Digital Journal reported, OVW (Ohio Valley Wrestling) Television did a one-hour special entitled "From Pec-Tacular to Primetime" on the wrestling career of Jessie Godderz.
Jessie Godderz in 'Tainted Dreams'
Photo Courtesy of 'Tainted Dreams'
The renowned wrestler and actor also starred in the Emmy-nominated digital drama series Tainted Dreams as seen on Amazon Prime, Popstar! TV and YTA.
Jeff Timmons, Morgan Willett, Jessie Godderz
Courtesy of Michael Rodriguez, YouTube Space LA
In music, Godderz collaborated with 98 Degrees founding member Jeff Timmons on "The Girl is With Me" music video.
For more information on Jessie Godderz, check out his website and follow him on Twitter.