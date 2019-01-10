Special By By Markos Papadatos 57 mins ago in Entertainment Actress and media correspondent Jessica Vanessa DeLeon chatted with Digital Journal about her show "This Close," and she spoke about how technology has changed the contemporary entertainment scene. She continued, "There was an incident that happens in the last episode of season one that carries on into the next season. Me being the desk clerk I just have a very nonchalant attitude as if I don't want to be there and I kind of catch an attitude with the main characters on the show. It’s actually pretty funny the scene just the way I’m dismissing the main characters and the way they're catching an attitude right back." On her plans for 2019, she said, "I really want to book a lead role on a television show. I also just want to be consistent and have more self-discipline this year in terms of my acting career and the gym. I just want to stay focused. My future plans are to be successful, and eventually, own my own business. Once I get up there as an actress and succeed in that field I would love to open up my own talent management company and represent talent." Her advice for aspiring actors is to get into an acting class and go to as many events as possible and network. "Make sure you stay consistent in practicing your craft every day," she said. On the impact of technology on the entertainment industry, she said, "I feel that technology has changed the entertainment business because now every celebrity uses an iPhone for creating their own content of some sort, one example being Will Smith. Everyone I know uses now their iPhone to create their own short films or short sketches. Building an acting career is a lot easier now because everything is so accessible. And it's now so easy for you to promote your work via social media." Regarding her use of technology in her daily routine, she said, "I use technology for acting since I am always looking things up. I'll look up my favorite actress and watch interviews or I'll follow them on social media and watch and observe how they do things. I've learned a lot just by watching how certain actresses go about their interviews and what they post on social media. She added, "I also use social media to promote myself as an actress. I'll create comedy sketches or a quick martial arts video and post it to show off my creative side. Not to mention you never know who's watching you." For her fans, she concluded, "I am just super excited for you guys to see the show This Close and see my role. I think my character is funny and the attitude I have on the show is really my alter ego." "This Close is actually a very interesting show," she said. "I haven't watched anything like this before. It's about two deaf people who live in Los Angeles and the challenges they face. I'm going to be in season two. I play a woman who works at the front desk of the hospital."She continued, "There was an incident that happens in the last episode of season one that carries on into the next season. Me being the desk clerk I just have a very nonchalant attitude as if I don't want to be there and I kind of catch an attitude with the main characters on the show. It’s actually pretty funny the scene just the way I’m dismissing the main characters and the way they're catching an attitude right back."On her plans for 2019, she said, "I really want to book a lead role on a television show. I also just want to be consistent and have more self-discipline this year in terms of my acting career and the gym. I just want to stay focused. My future plans are to be successful, and eventually, own my own business. Once I get up there as an actress and succeed in that field I would love to open up my own talent management company and represent talent."Her advice for aspiring actors is to get into an acting class and go to as many events as possible and network. "Make sure you stay consistent in practicing your craft every day," she said.On the impact of technology on the entertainment industry, she said, "I feel that technology has changed the entertainment business because now every celebrity uses an iPhone for creating their own content of some sort, one example being Will Smith. Everyone I know uses now their iPhone to create their own short films or short sketches. Building an acting career is a lot easier now because everything is so accessible. And it's now so easy for you to promote your work via social media."Regarding her use of technology in her daily routine, she said, "I use technology for acting since I am always looking things up. I'll look up my favorite actress and watch interviews or I'll follow them on social media and watch and observe how they do things. I've learned a lot just by watching how certain actresses go about their interviews and what they post on social media.She added, "I also use social media to promote myself as an actress. I'll create comedy sketches or a quick martial arts video and post it to show off my creative side. Not to mention you never know who's watching you."For her fans, she concluded, "I am just super excited for you guys to see the show This Close and see my role. I think my character is funny and the attitude I have on the show is really my alter ego." More about Jessica Vanessa DeLeon, this close, Technology, Acting, Actress Jessica Vanessa DeLe... this close Technology Acting Actress