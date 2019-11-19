Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Acclaimed actress Jessica Morris chatted with Digital Journal about being a part of the new film "A Mermaid for Christmas" on Amazon Prime Video. "When they approached me with it, my five-year-old self was just squealing and jumping up and down. Every little girl wants to be a mermaid at some point in her life. The fact that I was able to make that a reality as an adult was really cool," she said. She enjoyed working with executive producers Michael Caruso and Barbi Caruso. "They are very professional. I've worked with them before, and they are like friends to me," she said. "It is very fun and comfortable." Morris had nothing but the greatest remarks about co-stars Kyle Lowder, who plays her leading man, Travis Hunter, and veteran actress Kathleen Gati who plays Connie Hunter. "Kyle is so handsome and I welcome him being my leading man," she said. "Kathleen Gati is a sweetheart. She really is. She has a warm, maternal instinct. I love being around her. One of my favorite scenes in A Mermaid for Christmas is with her. Kathleen is a very talented actress." " On her plans for 2020, Morris said, "I want to continue to work, write and create my own projects. I want to do more TV work. I love what I do, so I will keep on doing that." Regarding the title of the current chapter of her life, she said with a sweet laugh, "Becoming a Butterfly." "I'm getting out of my cocoon. I want to grow and change and spread my wings into a better version of myself," she said. On being an actress in the digital age, she said, "It's great because there are more opportunities: more shows and more opportunity to work, which is a great thing for any actor, and I welcome that." She defined the word success as "waking up and being happy to do what you are doing." For her fans, she concluded about A Mermaid for Christmas, "I appreciate the fans watching, and if they like it, please leave a review for us. That always helps with how the movie does. I hope they are entertained by it, and I hope people enjoy it." To learn more about actress Jessica Morris, follow her on She stars as Daphne in the new holiday movie. "It came out today. That was a nice surprise. Better early than late," she admitted. "A Mermaid for Christmas was so much fun. It was pretty interesting and definitely a first for me.""When they approached me with it, my five-year-old self was just squealing and jumping up and down. Every little girl wants to be a mermaid at some point in her life. The fact that I was able to make that a reality as an adult was really cool," she said.She enjoyed working with executive producers Michael Caruso and Barbi Caruso. "They are very professional. I've worked with them before, and they are like friends to me," she said. "It is very fun and comfortable."Morris had nothing but the greatest remarks about co-stars Kyle Lowder, who plays her leading man, Travis Hunter, and veteran actress Kathleen Gati who plays Connie Hunter. "Kyle is so handsome and I welcome him being my leading man," she said. "Kathleen Gati is a sweetheart. She really is. She has a warm, maternal instinct. I love being around her. One of my favorite scenes in A Mermaid for Christmas is with her. Kathleen is a very talented actress." Arianne Zucker is so much fun. She's a force. She steps into a room and she lights it up. It's great to be around that energy for sure," Morris added.On her plans for 2020, Morris said, "I want to continue to work, write and create my own projects. I want to do more TV work. I love what I do, so I will keep on doing that."Regarding the title of the current chapter of her life, she said with a sweet laugh, "Becoming a Butterfly." "I'm getting out of my cocoon. I want to grow and change and spread my wings into a better version of myself," she said.On being an actress in the digital age, she said, "It's great because there are more opportunities: more shows and more opportunity to work, which is a great thing for any actor, and I welcome that."She defined the word success as "waking up and being happy to do what you are doing."For her fans, she concluded about A Mermaid for Christmas, "I appreciate the fans watching, and if they like it, please leave a review for us. That always helps with how the movie does. I hope they are entertained by it, and I hope people enjoy it."To learn more about actress Jessica Morris, follow her on Instagram and on Twitter More about Jessica Morris, A Mermaid for Christmas, Actress, Film, Kyle Lowder Jessica Morris A Mermaid for Christ... Actress Film Kyle Lowder Arianne Zucker