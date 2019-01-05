By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment As of January of 2019, veteran soap actress Jess Walton is back on the hit CBS daytime drama "The Young and The Restless." Walton appeared on the For her long-time portrayal of Jill on The Young and The Restless, Walton has won two Daytime Emmy awards. In 1991, she took home the Emmy award for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series," and in 1997, she garnered the Emmy award for the coveted "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series" category. Most recently, Walton was nominated again for the "Outstanding Lead Actress" Emmy award in 2017, and the Emmy reel that she submitted for that competitive category may be seen below. Walton went on to express her appreciation to her dedicated fans and followers on To learn more about two-time Emmy award-winning actress Jess Walton, check out her official She has played the character Jill (Abbott), now Jill Foster Atkinson, since 1987. She plays the onscreen mother of Cane Ashby (portrayed by Daniel Goddard), and she is back in Genoa City, which is the fictional town where the popular soap opera takes place.Walton appeared on the Friday, January 4th episode to give her son some advice and guidance.For her long-time portrayal of Jill on The Young and The Restless, Walton has won two Daytime Emmy awards. In 1991, she took home the Emmy award for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series," and in 1997, she garnered the Emmy award for the coveted "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series" category.Most recently, Walton was nominated again for the "Outstanding Lead Actress" Emmy award in 2017, and the Emmy reel that she submitted for that competitive category may be seen below.Walton went on to express her appreciation to her dedicated fans and followers on Twitter , for making The Young and The Restless No. 1 for three decades. "Thank You #YR fans for your love, support, and loyalty that made us #1 for 30 years! @CBSDaytime," she tweeted.To learn more about two-time Emmy award-winning actress Jess Walton, check out her official Facebook page , and follow her on Twitter More about Jess Walton, The young and the restless, Actress, Daytime, Drama Jess Walton The young and the re... Actress Daytime Drama CBS Soap jill