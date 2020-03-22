Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageJerry Lee Lewis remembers country legend Kenny Rogers

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Veteran rock star Jerry Lee Lewis remembers his peer Kenny Rogers, who passed away on March 20. Digital Journal has the scoop.
"I am filled with profound sadness with the loss of my friend and fellow artist, Kenny Rogers," Jerry Lee Lewis said. "God Bless him and his family. He will be greatly missed by all, but his outstanding legacy will live on. Love you, my friend," he added.
In February of 2020, Lewis recorded new music following his recovery from the stroke that he suffered in the previous year. He collaborated with acclaimed producer T-Bone Burnett on his upcoming musical effort.
This past December, as Digital Journal reported, Lewis was honored with a marker on the Mississippi Country Music Trail at The Lewis Ranch, his home in Nesbit, Mississippi.
Jerry Lee Lewis receives Mississippi Country Music Trail marker
Jerry Lee Lewis receives Mississippi Country Music Trail marker
John Gehrig
Jerry Lee Lewis was inducted into the inaugural class of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986 by Hank Williams Jr. Lewis is affectionately known as "The Killer."
For more information on Jerry Lee Lewis and his music, check out his official homepage.
More about Jerry lee lewis, Kenny Rogers, Country, Rock, Rock
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Australia announces nearly $40 billion in virus relief
Jerry Lee Lewis remembers country legend Kenny Rogers
China's virus strategy: a model for the world?
Rwanda imposes shutdown as infections jump across Africa
Asia steps up virus efforts as second wave of infections strikes
Maoist rebels gun down 17 Indian police
International World Water Day and startling global facts
China embarks on clinical trial for virus vaccine
Powerful quake damages buildings in Croatia capital
Op-Ed: US expresses anger at Iraq's failure to defend US bases