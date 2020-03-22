Jerry Lee Lewis remembers country legend Kenny Rogers

"I am filled with profound sadness with the loss of my friend and fellow artist, Kenny Rogers," Jerry Lee Lewis said. "God Bless him and his family. He will be greatly missed by all, but his outstanding legacy will live on. Love you, my friend," he added.
In February of 2020, Lewis
recorded new music following his recovery from the stroke that he suffered in the previous year. He collaborated with acclaimed producer T-Bone Burnett on his upcoming musical effort.
This past December, as Digital Journal reported
, Lewis was honored with a marker on the Mississippi Country Music Trail at The Lewis Ranch
, his home in Nesbit, Mississippi.
Jerry Lee Lewis receives Mississippi Country Music Trail marker
John Gehrig
Jerry Lee Lewis was inducted into the inaugural class of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
in 1986 by Hank Williams Jr. Lewis is affectionately known as "The Killer."
For more information on Jerry Lee Lewis
and his music, check out his official homepage
.