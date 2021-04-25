Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Rising actor Jermelle Simon chatting with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about starring as Bernard Jr. in the comedy series "The Upshaws" on Netflix. On being a part of The Upshaws, he said, "It was amazing. I got to work with Wanda Sykes, Mike Epps, and Page Kennedy. It was scary at first because it's my first show so I was getting acclimated to the whole sitcom, and being in this space. They welcomed me with open arms and they are family now. It was nice." "Working with Mike Epps was incredible. He keeps you laughing the entire time," he added. Regarding his daily motivations, he said, "Telling different stories. We all have different perceptions of life, and I think they all need to be heard. Trying to tell different stories than my own and raise awareness on different things is what motivates me. I am honored to do that, it really pushes and drives me." For young and aspiring actors, he encouraged them to "keep pushing and to keep going." "Make sure you have what it takes to get to the top regardless, and it's important to enjoy your journey since it is just as important as your destination. For sure, stay in the moment, be in the now, and have fun on your way to the top," he said. Jermelle Simon Photo Courtesy of Jermelle Simon On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "I think it's a great time. There are a lot of opportunities since there are tons of shows on Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon. They are everywhere. Being on The Upshaws, people can binge the show and that is good since we live in a fast-paced world where people want to see things now. The digital age works to my benefit, for sure." He shared that he would love to someday work with two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington as his dream acting partner. "I did a table read with Denzel Washington but I never got a chance to work with him onscreen. Denzel is somebody I would love to work with onscreen," he said. Simon also complimented Emmy winner Terrence Terrell (Giants). "Terrence is the greatest, he's a dope guy," he said. On the title of the current chapter of his life, "Rediscovery." "I feel like I am learning many things about myself and I am slowly becoming the best version of Jermelle Simon," he said. Simon defined the word success as "to keep going, trying, and failure." "As long as I am happy and doing what I love, then I am successful," he said. For his fans, he concluded about The Upshaws, "You are in for a treat, you are in for a ride. It is definitely going to be funny, for sure. It talks about real topics so we bring the funny and conversations that need to be heard especially in homes of color. Get ready for some laughs and some lessons." To learn more about actor Jermelle Simon, follow him on Mike Epps and Jermelle Simon Netflix The Upshaws deals with a working-class family in Indiana that struggles to make it work and make it right without the blueprint to do it. Mike Epps and Wanda Sykes served as co-executive producers.On being a part of The Upshaws, he said, "It was amazing. I got to work with Wanda Sykes, Mike Epps, and Page Kennedy. It was scary at first because it's my first show so I was getting acclimated to the whole sitcom, and being in this space. They welcomed me with open arms and they are family now. It was nice.""Working with Mike Epps was incredible. He keeps you laughing the entire time," he added.Regarding his daily motivations, he said, "Telling different stories. We all have different perceptions of life, and I think they all need to be heard. Trying to tell different stories than my own and raise awareness on different things is what motivates me. I am honored to do that, it really pushes and drives me."For young and aspiring actors, he encouraged them to "keep pushing and to keep going." "Make sure you have what it takes to get to the top regardless, and it's important to enjoy your journey since it is just as important as your destination. For sure, stay in the moment, be in the now, and have fun on your way to the top," he said.On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "I think it's a great time. There are a lot of opportunities since there are tons of shows on Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon. They are everywhere. Being on The Upshaws, people can binge the show and that is good since we live in a fast-paced world where people want to see things now. The digital age works to my benefit, for sure."He shared that he would love to someday work with two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington as his dream acting partner. "I did a table read with Denzel Washington but I never got a chance to work with him onscreen. Denzel is somebody I would love to work with onscreen," he said.Simon also complimented Emmy winner Terrence Terrell (Giants). "Terrence is the greatest, he's a dope guy," he said.On the title of the current chapter of his life, "Rediscovery." "I feel like I am learning many things about myself and I am slowly becoming the best version of Jermelle Simon," he said.Simon defined the word success as "to keep going, trying, and failure." "As long as I am happy and doing what I love, then I am successful," he said.For his fans, he concluded about The Upshaws, "You are in for a treat, you are in for a ride. It is definitely going to be funny, for sure. It talks about real topics so we bring the funny and conversations that need to be heard especially in homes of color. Get ready for some laughs and some lessons."To learn more about actor Jermelle Simon, follow him on Instagram More about Jermelle Simon, Netflix, Series, The Upshaws Jermelle Simon Netflix Series The Upshaws