Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Entertainment Actor Jeremy Walker chatted with Digital Journal about playing the character Marvin in the horror film "Adaline," and he spoke about how he got in character. Walker also discussed the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. He shared that the preparation for the role of Marvin was intense. "It was such a short turnaround, and it was a serious challenge for me. I crammed for hours and hours to really research what the disability is and how people live with it, and how they fulfill their everyday tasks," he said. On his future plans, Walker said, "I am working on quite a bit of things. I'm working on scripts that touch on the interracial relationships in modern-day culture. I am looking to produce a few of those scripts that touch on that. The theme is that love crosses all boundaries. That's all that matters. I am pretty excited about those." For aspiring actors, he said, "Believe in yourself. There is a lot of competition, but if you believe you can do it, really study your craft, and be a student of the game. Learn it and love it, and continue to fall in love with it." Walker also shared that he did a show called Sagas of Sundry. "The parent company owns the network Geek and Sundry, and they are affiliated with Twitch, and it is streaming on Project Alpha. It's a show that is based around a horror role playing game. It's a really cool show, and it opened me up to a whole new culture," he said. "The fans are very passionate about the show, and it opened me up to all the amazing things that they are doing." Digital transformation of entertainment business On the impact of technology on the entertainment business, Walker said, "I think technology is great, and it is only going to get better. The industry is trying to figure it out how to navigate it through it all. Technology is beneficial for all of us. As an artist, there are so many outlets that we have now. We don't have to pitch to a single network, and hope that the network really wants our project. There are so many networks out there. You can use a cell phone to shoot a movie and it can look great. That's really good for our industry, and it is causing more people to be more artistic and creative. I think technology is great." Walker shared that he receives most of his scripts for his shows as e-mails. "I would read them on my computer or iPad, but I'm kind of old school, where I would print it off. I try to limit the printing though," he said. To learn more about actor Jeremy Walker, check out his Walker's character, Marvin in Adaline has cerebral palsy, and the actor did a solid job researching the mechanics in motion, in an effort to really create and bring awareness. "When I got the script, it was a last-minute decision, since if I liked it, I would have to be in San Francisco the following week. I knew it was going to be an incredible challenge to play the character Marvin. 