Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment "Jeopardy!" champion Brad Rutter chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about being a part of "The Chase" on ABC. On his daily motivations, he said, "It sounds like a cliche, but I just want to get a little better at something every day. Whether it's learning about something or working out, I've learned to love the feeling of incremental progress". Rutter opened up about life during the quarantine. "I've struggled at times, as I'm sure everyone has. There's so much that's usually a normal part of life that's just off limits now; however, it's given a lot of people an opportunity to accomplish things they may have had on the back burner, and I think we may come out the other side appreciating some things we might have taken for granted before," he said. For young people that wish to compete in quiz shows and game shows, he encouraged them to cultivate their curiosity. "I suppose it's possible to study enough facts to do well on a quiz show, but it's a lot easier to absorb information while learning about a variety of diverse interests," he said. He is the GOAT (Greatest of All-Time) Jeopardy! contestant (earning-wise), he said, "It's an honor, really." "Jeopardy! is such an institution, and it's great to just be associated with the show, but it still blows my mind sometimes that I've won more money on it than anyone else," he said. On the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, "The Hollywood Years." "I've been in Los Angeles for over a decade now doing a bit of everything in entertainment, which is another great byproduct of Jeopardy! for me--I probably wouldn't have even considered it as a career for me if I hadn't appeared a bunch of times over the years." Rutter defined the word success as follows: "To me, it's living the life you want to live, no matter what kind of life that is." He remarked about The Chase, "When you think of prime-time network quiz shows, you usually think of Millionaire, with the dramatic lighting and music, and intense moments and cliffhangers going into commercials. We have some of that too, but we have a lot of rapid-fire question rounds, to the point where we could possibly get through over 100 questions in an hour." "We also have the two chasers who aren't facing off with the contestants that night in a backstage lounge where we offer running commentary and a little smack talk with each other, the contestants, and our excellent host, Sara Haines. We had an absolute blast making it, and I think you'll have a lot of fun watching," he concluded. To learn more about Brad Rutter, follow him on Brad Rutter Diana Ragland "I am really excited about it, he said. "It's a fast-paced show where a team of regular trivia players gets the chance to take on one of the Jeopardy! GOATs for some potentially big money. But we're always right behind them, ready to send them home with nothing."On his daily motivations, he said, "It sounds like a cliche, but I just want to get a little better at something every day. Whether it's learning about something or working out, I've learned to love the feeling of incremental progress".Rutter opened up about life during the quarantine. "I've struggled at times, as I'm sure everyone has. There's so much that's usually a normal part of life that's just off limits now; however, it's given a lot of people an opportunity to accomplish things they may have had on the back burner, and I think we may come out the other side appreciating some things we might have taken for granted before," he said.For young people that wish to compete in quiz shows and game shows, he encouraged them to cultivate their curiosity. "I suppose it's possible to study enough facts to do well on a quiz show, but it's a lot easier to absorb information while learning about a variety of diverse interests," he said.He is the GOAT (Greatest of All-Time) Jeopardy! contestant (earning-wise), he said, "It's an honor, really." "Jeopardy! is such an institution, and it's great to just be associated with the show, but it still blows my mind sometimes that I've won more money on it than anyone else," he said.On the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, "The Hollywood Years." "I've been in Los Angeles for over a decade now doing a bit of everything in entertainment, which is another great byproduct of Jeopardy! for me--I probably wouldn't have even considered it as a career for me if I hadn't appeared a bunch of times over the years."Rutter defined the word success as follows: "To me, it's living the life you want to live, no matter what kind of life that is."He remarked about The Chase, "When you think of prime-time network quiz shows, you usually think of Millionaire, with the dramatic lighting and music, and intense moments and cliffhangers going into commercials. We have some of that too, but we have a lot of rapid-fire question rounds, to the point where we could possibly get through over 100 questions in an hour.""We also have the two chasers who aren't facing off with the contestants that night in a backstage lounge where we offer running commentary and a little smack talk with each other, the contestants, and our excellent host, Sara Haines. We had an absolute blast making it, and I think you'll have a lot of fun watching," he concluded.To learn more about Brad Rutter, follow him on Twitter and on Instagram More about Brad Rutter, the chase, Abc, Jeopardy Brad Rutter the chase Abc Jeopardy