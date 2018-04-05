Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actor, producer and director Jenny Paul chatted with Digital Journal about the indie film "Dead Layer," where she worked with Cameron Douglas (the son of Oscar winner Michael Douglas). Paul admitted that her experience on Dead Layer was a "wild ride." "We were trying to put together a world class film with not enough money and not enough time. Many people worked for nothing because they believed in the project, its leader, Carter Winter, and Cameron. In my opinion, I think we surpassed every expectation. It's a beautiful film and a great showcase for all the artists involved. Crossing fingers that the feature version gets picked up. They are already in talks." She continued, "Dead Layer, the short we shot starring Cameron Douglas, just finished post-production and is heading to festivals this year with the goal of landing a production deal for the feature version of the script, which is also starring Cameron. It is a story about a legendary graffiti artist and his first foray back into the world he left behind. The short is a stunning and action packed look at the graffiti art underworld and what will most likely become the basis for the first segment of the feature film. For more information on Dead Layer, check out its When asked what inspires her acting and craft, she responded, "The knowledge that someone might identify with and/or find comfort in my character/character's situation. Acting, at its best, allows people to empathize and reminds them that they are not alone in the world. When done well and for the right reasons, I believe acting and storytelling are some of the most generous things you can do for another human being." Paul listed Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman and Michael Fassbender as her dream male acting partners. Digital transformation of acting and entertainment On the impact of technology on the entertainment business, she said, "Well, my fiance and I just cut the cord yesterday to save $100 a month, so there's that. The streaming services are providing direct competition to the monopoly that network and cable television have had all these years. I think we'll see more and more streaming services and great indie content flooding the marketplace as the limitations on creativity and air time have continued to crumble to pave the way for free market media and content." Regarding her use of technology in her daily routine as an actress and producer, Paul said, "As an actor, almost everything other than showing up on set or to rehearsal is computer based. 