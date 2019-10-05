Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Veteran actor Jeffrey Combs ("Star Trek" and "DC Animated Universe") chatted with Digital Journal about the horror film "Holiday Hell." He was drawn to this project due to his character, The Shopkeeper. "Well, the character, naturally, and being able to work with Jeff Ferrell, a good director and a gentleman," he said. On his future plans, he said, "Right now my episode of Creepshow is streaming. On October 12 I perform my one-man 'Nevermore: An Evening with Poe at the Sleepy Hollow Film Festival.' I will also perform it next year in various venues. I have a couple of projects in the pipeline, but nothing I'm allowed to reveal. I continue doing voice-over work. And there's also the unknown projects that come my way out of nowhere. An actor's life." For young and aspiring actors, he encouraged them to "get training." "Do plays. Take the time to hone your craft. Reject the goal of being an actor just to be rich and famous. That is a hollow dream. Success and its rewards will come if you have the talent and the training to sustain you once the opportunity arises," he said. On being an actor in this digital age, he said, "Once on set there's really no difference. The nuts and bolts of making a film or TV show are basically the same. I do miss the 'look' and 'feel' of an actual film, but what can you do?" He listed Tom Hardy and Gary Oldman as his dream acting partners in the entertainment business. For his fans, he concluded about Holiday Hell, "It's a lovely and dark way to celebrate the Yuletide. I love anthology movies. It's like reading a book of short stories. Each chapter standing alone. Christmas meets Halloween. Boo." On being a part of Holiday Hell, Combs said, "It was splendid." "It was a win-win-win for me. It was offered to me which is always a nice thing. It was an intriguing and fun character. And it was filmed in Seattle, a city I love. A city I think of as one of my homes. Way back when I lived in Seattle for three years while I attended the University of Washington's Actor Training Program so it was so lovely to go back for a visit," he explained.He was drawn to this project due to his character, The Shopkeeper. "Well, the character, naturally, and being able to work with Jeff Ferrell, a good director and a gentleman," he said.On his future plans, he said, "Right now my episode of Creepshow is streaming. On October 12 I perform my one-man 'Nevermore: An Evening with Poe at the Sleepy Hollow Film Festival.' I will also perform it next year in various venues. I have a couple of projects in the pipeline, but nothing I'm allowed to reveal. I continue doing voice-over work. And there's also the unknown projects that come my way out of nowhere. An actor's life."For young and aspiring actors, he encouraged them to "get training." "Do plays. Take the time to hone your craft. Reject the goal of being an actor just to be rich and famous. That is a hollow dream. Success and its rewards will come if you have the talent and the training to sustain you once the opportunity arises," he said.On being an actor in this digital age, he said, "Once on set there's really no difference. The nuts and bolts of making a film or TV show are basically the same. I do miss the 'look' and 'feel' of an actual film, but what can you do?"He listed Tom Hardy and Gary Oldman as his dream acting partners in the entertainment business.For his fans, he concluded about Holiday Hell, "It's a lovely and dark way to celebrate the Yuletide. I love anthology movies. It's like reading a book of short stories. Each chapter standing alone. Christmas meets Halloween. Boo." More about Jeffrey Combs, Actor, Star trek, tom hardy Jeffrey Combs Actor Star trek tom hardy