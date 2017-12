The 1st Annual Generations GALA will feature pop sensation Nicole Michelle, rising pop artist Jonny Glenn, singer-songwriter Simone Cardoso, social media sensation Wolftyla, as well as 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Elliot Easton of The Cars To learn more about this event, which benefits a great cause (the fight against the opioid epidemic), check out the Royale Nightclub's official homepage Most recently, Timmons wrapped up the "98 Degrees at Christmas" Tour with 98 Degrees, which was in support of their latest holiday album, Let It Snow Let It Snow is available on iTunes To learn more about Jeff Timmons and his latest endeavors, follow him on Twitter