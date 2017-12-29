Email
article imageJeff Timmons to host 1st Annual Generations GALA in Boston

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     4 hours ago in Entertainment
Boston - On January 27, Jeff Timmons, the founding member of 98 Degrees, will be hosting the 1st Annual Generations GALA at the Royale Nightclub in Boston.
The 1st Annual Generations GALA will feature pop sensation Nicole Michelle, rising pop artist Jonny Glenn, singer-songwriter Simone Cardoso, social media sensation Wolftyla, as well as 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Elliot Easton of The Cars.
To learn more about this event, which benefits a great cause (the fight against the opioid epidemic), check out the Royale Nightclub's official homepage.
Most recently, Timmons wrapped up the "98 Degrees at Christmas" Tour with 98 Degrees, which was in support of their latest holiday album, Let It Snow.
Let It Snow is available on iTunes.
To learn more about Jeff Timmons and his latest endeavors, follow him on Twitter.
More about jeff timmons, Boston, Royale Nightclub, 98 degrees
 
