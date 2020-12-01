Timmons
is the founding member of the Grammy-nominated pop group 98 Degrees. The Tyler Robinson Foundation helps pediatric cancer families and it battles the unseen costs of childhood cancer.
Their mission is to help strengthen families financially and emotionally as they cope with the tragedy of a pediatric cancer diagnosis by offsetting out-of-pocket life expenses.
