article imageJeff Timmons serves as ambassador for Tyler Robinson Foundation

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Jeff Timmons announced that he is a new celebrity ambassador for the Tyler Robinson Foundation. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Timmons is the founding member of the Grammy-nominated pop group 98 Degrees. The Tyler Robinson Foundation helps pediatric cancer families and it battles the unseen costs of childhood cancer.
Their mission is to help strengthen families financially and emotionally as they cope with the tragedy of a pediatric cancer diagnosis by offsetting out-of-pocket life expenses.
To learn more about the Tyler Robinson Foundation, check out its official website, Facebook page, and follow them on Twitter.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Kim Gradisher, the executive director of the Tyler Robinson Foundation back in the summer of 2019.
