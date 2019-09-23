Gaultier will receive the 2019 "Humanitarian Award," and he will be honored alongside country queen Dolly Parton who will receive the Mattie J.T. Stepanek Peacemaker Award
.
The Chairman and co-founder of the We Are Family Foundation, Nile Rodgers, described fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier
as somebody that he is happy to call a "friend."
A Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Rodgers praised Gaultier's incredible work as a fashion designer and forward thinker, which has changed and molded our culture in a beneficial manner. Rodgers stated that he is very grateful to this year's honorees (Dolly Parton and Jean Paul Gaultier) for their exceptional work in regard to improving humanity and he warmly welcomes them into the WAFF family.
The 2019 WAFF GALA will be held at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York on November 5.
For more information on the We Are Family Foundation (WAFF), check out its official homepage
.
reviewed the 2018 WAFF GALA, which honored LL Cool J with the "Humanitarian Award" and Roger Daltrey, CBE of The Who with the "Mattie J.T. Stepanek Peacemaker Award."