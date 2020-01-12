Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Jay Lane is one of Canada's best-loved personalities: writer, vlogger, intuitive, author and inspirational speaker. She sat down and chatted with this journalist at a hotel in Manhattan near the Theater District. Lane is a true Jill of all trades. While in New York these days, Lane was a part of an APAP (Association of Performing Arts Professionals) showcase, which was well-received. "I am really thrilled to be expanding my career here in the United States," she said. For Lane, 2020 is bound to be a big year for her. "I am really excited about it," he said. "Right now, I am focusing more on my efforts on the United States since my Canadian business is doing really well." Each day, Lane is motivated by her love for people. "People motivate me because they need to know things, and I bring them happiness and closure. I love their energy," she said. On being a respected personality in the digital age, Lane said, "The digital age has helped me a lot. If it weren't for social media, I don't think I would have been discovered or that people would have paid attention to me. The exposure that you get from the digital world is absolutely amazing. I am really happy that we are in this time." "When I first started my business, I started doing video readings, and nobody was doing them that way. I couldn't find a platform that would record for more than two minutes. Now, here we are, 11 years later, and that's all you see," she said. "I predicted that all of us would be on video, sooner or later. I think that it's great and I am really happy about that." "I really believe that the digital world is going to continue to expand," she added. "Netflix and all of these streaming services are going to be moving forward and I see television and programming going out of the window. I see everything going to the Internet world." Lane acknowledged that anybody with a phone is a filmmaker these days. "With the new iPhones, you can get some amazing shots," she admitted. "Everything is so readily available now than what it was 20 years ago." When asked if there were any moments in her career that helped define her, Lane responded, "It was when a very high-profile person told me how good I was since sometimes we don't believe in ourselves." "I've learned to appreciate that now," she said. The best advice she was ever given was the following: "be yourself." "Don't try to impress anyone," she said. "When you are naturally yourself, you are going to attract the people that you meet in your life." On the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, "Watch me go." For her fans and supporters, she concluded, "I just love everybody. People are so supportive, special, and loving. I get hugs every day. When asked if there were any moments in her career that helped define her, Lane responded, "It was when a very high-profile person told me how good I was since sometimes we don't believe in ourselves." "I've learned to appreciate that now," she said.The best advice she was ever given was the following: "be yourself." "Don't try to impress anyone," she said. "When you are naturally yourself, you are going to attract the people that you meet in your life."On the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, "Watch me go." Lane defined the word success as "knowing that everything is going to be okay." "I've always felt that I was on the right track. Even the left turns along the way and the failures are just stepping stones to success," she said. "Success is about moving forward and letting go of the past and embracing everything ahead of you. Thinking of what you want, making that happen and manifesting that is a success."For her fans and supporters, she concluded, "I just love everybody. People are so supportive, special, and loving. I get hugs every day. I am just so blessed with everything in my life and I love to give back. It is so rewarding and I love people so much."To learn more about Canadian personality Jay Lane , check out her official website and her Facebook page