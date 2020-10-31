"I am so excited that I have a new radio show entitled 'Janet Russell Presents Live' on Thursdays from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.," she remarked, and she revealed that it will be on the Village Connection Network
.
She acknowledged that she is so thrilled that she will be on the screen again every Thursday evening. "I will be having some amazing guests and I will be doing live call-in readings," Russell said, prior to thanking radio host Danny Romano
of the "Dan Romano Show" and Jim Savalli for this opportunity.
Russell continued, "If you have a talent and would like to be my in-studio guest then, hey, let's talk. It's going to be awesome so mark your calendars down for every Thursday from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. I will be on before the 'Dan Romano Show,' so stay tuned."
"I definitely wanted to do a radio show again," Russell told Digital Journal. "I missed the media, and I missed being there. I will be doing a lot of 'Paying it Forward,' which means that I will have a lot of people on the show that have 501(c)(3) organizations and charitable causes. I like to help people. I am going to be introducing a lot of interesting people. If anybody has a book or a talent or they are involved with helping people, I certainly want them to come on my new 'Janet Russell Presents Live' show."