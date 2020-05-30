Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Beloved actress Janet Hubert ("The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" fame) chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her 2020 Daytime Emmy nomination for playing Mignon in the hit digital drama series "King Ester." "I felt compelled to do this since stories like this don't get told. These stories are very real," she added. "It's not about the size of the role, it's what you do with it. This role was raw and gritty. Just to be recognized for this piece is wonderful." Hubert is proud of the fact that she really got to understand her character. She acknowledged that Mignon "I love characters but Mignon was one of the hardest dialects that I ever had to do due to the New Orleans accent," she admitted. She complimented executive producers "It truly was a labor of love and I enjoyed telling the stories: there are so many gay, lesbian, and trans women that are murdered, and nobody ever tells their stories or ever talks about them. The world is on fire right now because of injustice," she added. Hubert praised her luminous scene partner "I'm not afraid to be gritty and to go without makeup, that's who I am in real life. All of the people in the cast and the production are extremely authentic people. I don't think of myself as anybody special, I think of myself as an actress, and that's what I do," she explained. Equally special for Hubert was being a part of General Hospital, where she played Yvonne, as part of an Alzheimer's storyline opposite Emmy winner She also opened up about the perennial relevance of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, where she originated the role of Vivian Banks. "It has been 30 years," she said. "People just can't let it go because it was such a staple. 