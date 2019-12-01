By By Markos Papadatos 37 mins ago in Entertainment Emmy award-winning actress Jane Elliot is checking back into the ABC daytime drama "General Hospital" as Tracy Quartermaine. According to In 1981, Elliot won the Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Actress in a Supporting Role in a Drama Series" for her portrayal of Tracy on General Hospital, and she was subsequently nominated in 1989 (for her acting work as Anjelica Deveraux on Days of Our Lives), and in 1993 and 2014 again, for playing Tracy in General Hospital. Elliot holds two Soap Opera Digest Awards to her credit, one of which is for Days of Our Lives (Outstanding Villainess: Daytime) and the other for her work in General Hospital (Outstanding Supporting Actress: Daytime). To learn more about Jane Elliot's filmography, check out her For more information on General Hospital, or to stream the show, check out the The iconic actress will be back on the hit soap opera, General Hospital , which is set in Port Charles, just in time for the holidays. She originated the role of Tracy Quartermaine back in June of 1978.According to Entertainment Weekly , Elliot's storyline will be mixed up again in ELQ, the Quartermaine family business; moreover, the magazine noted that her last episode on the show aired on May 4, 2017. She was a part of the General Hospital family for 38 years.In 1981, Elliot won the Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Actress in a Supporting Role in a Drama Series" for her portrayal of Tracy on General Hospital, and she was subsequently nominated in 1989 (for her acting work as Anjelica Deveraux on Days of Our Lives), and in 1993 and 2014 again, for playing Tracy in General Hospital.Elliot holds two Soap Opera Digest Awards to her credit, one of which is for Days of Our Lives (Outstanding Villainess: Daytime) and the other for her work in General Hospital (Outstanding Supporting Actress: Daytime).To learn more about Jane Elliot's filmography, check out her IMDb page For more information on General Hospital, or to stream the show, check out the official ABC website More about Jane Elliot, General hospital, Abc, Soap opera, daytime drama Jane Elliot General hospital Abc Soap opera daytime drama port charles