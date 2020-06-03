Special By By Markos Papadatos 46 mins ago in Entertainment Stand-up comedian Jamie Kennedy chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about "Stoopid Smart," his new comedy special. Regarding his latest comedy special Stoopid Smart, he said, "Well since I wrote it, I really wanted to put it out there, and it feels great." Particularly impressive about this comedy special is that it coincided with Kennedy's 50th birthday celebration. "It took place on my 50th birthday, and this was my fourth comedy special. It has been a minute since I had a special, so it was a nice way to put it out there," he said. On being a comedian in the digital age, Kennedy said, "It's incredible, that is why I wanted to put the special out because the special can go on multiple platforms simultaneously, and audio and visual. Also, with social media, it's not hard to get it out there." For young and aspiring comedians, he responded, "The journey is the destination, it's a wild ride, hang on." Regarding the impact of streaming services (Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Netflix) on the entertainment industry, he said, "They made comedy super available. Comedy is bigger than its ever been because of it, and podcasts, I think it's great, a little something for everybody." Kennedy defined the word success as follows: "doing what you love, and being able to survive while doing it." For his fans and viewers, he concluded about the new comedy special, Stoopid Smart, "If you guys like me, then you'll probably like it too, and you should watch it." Stoopid Smart premiered exclusively on the No. 1 free streaming app Tubi TV on Monday, May 25.Regarding his latest comedy special Stoopid Smart, he said, "Well since I wrote it, I really wanted to put it out there, and it feels great."Particularly impressive about this comedy special is that it coincided with Kennedy's 50th birthday celebration. "It took place on my 50th birthday, and this was my fourth comedy special. It has been a minute since I had a special, so it was a nice way to put it out there," he said.On being a comedian in the digital age, Kennedy said, "It's incredible, that is why I wanted to put the special out because the special can go on multiple platforms simultaneously, and audio and visual. Also, with social media, it's not hard to get it out there."For young and aspiring comedians, he responded, "The journey is the destination, it's a wild ride, hang on."Regarding the impact of streaming services (Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Netflix) on the entertainment industry, he said, "They made comedy super available. Comedy is bigger than its ever been because of it, and podcasts, I think it's great, a little something for everybody."Kennedy defined the word success as follows: "doing what you love, and being able to survive while doing it."For his fans and viewers, he concluded about the new comedy special, Stoopid Smart, "If you guys like me, then you'll probably like it too, and you should watch it." More about Jamie Kennedy, stoopid smart, Comedy, Special, Digital Age Jamie Kennedy stoopid smart Comedy Special Digital Age