By By Markos Papadatos 3 hours ago in Entertainment Veteran Broadway producer Jamie deRoy has a major reason to be proud. She has six productions that are among the 2019 Tony Award nominees. In an interview with deRoy established the "Jamie deRoy and friends Cabaret Initiative," in an effort to benefit For more information on acclaimed producer Jamie deRoy, check out her Read More: Digital Journal chatted with Tony Award-winning Broadway producer These six Tony-nominated productions include The Ferryman and Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus both of which are in the running for "Best Play," as well as The Waverly Gallery, which is vying for "Best Revival of a Play"; moreover, Tootsie, Beetlejuice and Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations are all nominated in the prestigious category of "Best Musical."In an interview with Pittsburgh Post-Gazette , deRoy expressed that she was "beyond excited" that the shows received such recognition from her peers in the theater industry. "It's a lovely way to wake up," she acknowledged.deRoy established the "Jamie deRoy and friends Cabaret Initiative," in an effort to benefit The Actors Fund For more information on acclaimed producer Jamie deRoy, check out her official homepage : Digital Journal chatted with Tony Award-winning Broadway producer Jamie deRoy about her show at Birdland that took place on April 15, and the digital transformation of Broadway and theater. More about Jamie deRoy, Tony, nominees, Beetlejuice Jamie deRoy Tony nominees Beetlejuice