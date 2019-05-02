Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageJamie deRoy has six shows among the 2019 Tony Award nominees

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     3 hours ago in Entertainment
Veteran Broadway producer Jamie deRoy has a major reason to be proud. She has six productions that are among the 2019 Tony Award nominees.
These six Tony-nominated productions include The Ferryman and Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus both of which are in the running for "Best Play," as well as The Waverly Gallery, which is vying for "Best Revival of a Play"; moreover, Tootsie, Beetlejuice and Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations are all nominated in the prestigious category of "Best Musical."
In an interview with Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, deRoy expressed that she was "beyond excited" that the shows received such recognition from her peers in the theater industry. "It's a lovely way to wake up," she acknowledged.
deRoy established the "Jamie deRoy and friends Cabaret Initiative," in an effort to benefit The Actors Fund.
For more information on acclaimed producer Jamie deRoy, check out her official homepage.
Read More: Digital Journal chatted with Tony Award-winning Broadway producer Jamie deRoy about her show at Birdland that took place on April 15, and the digital transformation of Broadway and theater.
More about Jamie deRoy, Tony, nominees, Beetlejuice
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Uruguayan beauty queen found dead in Mexico hotel room
Review: Patti Smith rocks hard at Webster Hall in New York City Special
Pentagon expects China to add international military bases
Logan Henderson talks about 'End of the World,' fans and success Special
Review: Madonna, Maluma and holograms rule the Billboard Music Awards Special
Tales of Leonardo, enigmatic genius
Metals fraud leads to $700 million satellite failure
Facebook bans conspiracy theorists, controversial black activist
Maduro exhorts Venezuela military to fight 'any coup plotter'
Carrie Underwood kicks off 'The Cry Pretty Tour 360'