Jamie Auld, the lead actress of the docudrama "Madonna and the Breakfast Club" chatted with Digital Journal about her experiences making the film. 

The actress is drawn to Madonna due to her "energy." "Madonna is bold and charismatic," Auld said. "She is a nonconformist and she really is unabashedly herself and I respect that so much. She is her own person."

Auld was also featured on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where she was dressed as "Blonde Ambition Madonna." "That was so much fun," she admitted. "I didn't find out about it until a week in advance and I channeled my best Madonna, to showcase the flirty character that she is."

On the impact of technology and streaming on the entertainment business, Auld said, "Honestly, it's a great thing. The streaming services are the way of the future, and they allow you to reach a wider audience. My friends and I don't even go to the movies anymore. We just stay in and watch our favorite shows and movies on the streaming services."

For young and aspiring singers, dancers and actors, Auld said, "Don't be afraid of rejection. Growing up, I did a lot of modeling and acting, and my career didn't launch then. I didn't get a lot of opportunities and interviews that I wanted. It was when I stopped looking that the opportunity came my way. You just have to trust in the universe. Be passionate, be proactive and don't get discouraged."

Auld listed "Golden Girl" Betty White as her dream collaboration choice. "I love Betty's spirit. To work with her someday would be my ultimate dream," she said.

While it was difficult for Auld to select to pick a personal favorite Madonna tune, the one that really stands out to her is "Like a Virgin." "Her attitude and her edginess with that song is just awesome," she said.

The docudrama has been well-received by fans and critics. "I feel honored and grateful for the warm reception of the film," she said. "Director Guy Guido is such a visionary. It was phenomenal to work with him. He thought of every little detail, and everything was meticulously planned. His passion for this project made it really easy to jump into character."

"Thank you to everybody for their genuine love and support of the docudrama," she said. "We were hoping that it would have been received well, but we are just in total awe of everybody's reaction and compliments. Our intention was for the viewers and the fans to be a part of this journey."