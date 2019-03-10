By By Markos Papadatos 34 mins ago in Entertainment Actress Jamie Auld has been featured on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" on Bravo TV, where she talks about the film "Madonna and the Breakfast Club." Radio and television personality Andy Cohen noted that Madonna and the Breakfast Club drops on digital and on-demand platforms on March 12 via The Orchard. Auld was featured as the bartender on Cohen's show. "Tonight, she's having a 'holiday' behind my bar. Say hi to Jamie Auld," he said. Cohen asked the actress if people ever brought up her striking resemblance to the "Material Girl" and Auld responded "yes." "I've gotten that since I was young," Auld admitted, who was dressed as Madonna from her "Blonde Ambition" Tour. Cohen complimented her for looking "amazing." When asked if she has heard from Madonna about the film, Auld said, "We hope that when she sees it, she'll see it and as great of a light as we paint." This documentary tells the story of Madonna's days as a struggling entertainer in the "Big Apple" with her first group, the Breakfast Club. The movie leads up all the way to her first record deal as a solo recording artist. The trailer of Madonna and the Breakfast Club may be seen below. Read More: Screenwriter and director Guy Guido chatted with Auld spoke about starring as pop icon Madonna in the new docudrama, Madonna and the Breakfast Club, which was written and directed by Guy Guido.Radio and television personality Andy Cohen noted that Madonna and the Breakfast Club drops on digital and on-demand platforms on March 12 via The Orchard. Auld was featured as the bartender on Cohen's show. "Tonight, she's having a 'holiday' behind my bar. Say hi to Jamie Auld," he said.Cohen asked the actress if people ever brought up her striking resemblance to the "Material Girl" and Auld responded "yes." "I've gotten that since I was young," Auld admitted, who was dressed as Madonna from her "Blonde Ambition" Tour. Cohen complimented her for looking "amazing."When asked if she has heard from Madonna about the film, Auld said, "We hope that when she sees it, she'll see it and as great of a light as we paint."This documentary tells the story of Madonna's days as a struggling entertainer in the "Big Apple" with her first group, the Breakfast Club. The movie leads up all the way to her first record deal as a solo recording artist.The trailer of Madonna and the Breakfast Club may be seen below.: Screenwriter and director Guy Guido chatted with Digital Journal about his docudrama. More about Jamie Auld, Madonna and the Breakfast Club, Actress, Madonna, material girl Jamie Auld Madonna and the Brea... Actress Madonna material girl