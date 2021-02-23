Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Emmy award-winning actor James Reynolds ("Days of Our Lives") chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his illustrious career in acting and entertainment. Reynolds is known for his longtime portrayal of Abe Carver on the NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives, a role that he has played since October of 1981. He is drawn to his character for many reasons. "I have spent a good deal of time calibrating this character," he said. "Also, working with so many talented people, that's the big part." When asked how he handles being dialogue-heavy, he said, "There were days when I had over 100 pages of dialogue. When it's right, it's right. You go back and you look at it and you like the choices that you've made. Sometimes, the dialogue-light days are the hardest." For his powerful performance as Abe, Reynolds took home the 2018 Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series." "That felt tremendous," he admitted. "It is one of those moments that actually lives up to what you dream about your whole life. It was a great honor and it felt wonderful. It meant a great deal and it represented a lot. I couldn't be happier." Each day, he is motivated by his love for his work. "That's all the motivation I need. That's what keeps me going," he said. On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "It's interesting. I am actually doing a streaming series called Promiseland, which we have been rehearsing ever since COVID struck. We have been rehearsing for quite a while. In the digital age, you need to stay current. That's what I believe." For young and aspiring actors, Reynolds said, "Love it. Imagine that you can't do anything else, and I say that with a warning. Think of something else you can do. In acting, you are not guaranteed anything, and things are not always in your favor. Make sure you love what you are doing. Make sure that you are willing to do something else at the same time. You need to keep body and soul together. Keep yourself well and keep yourself healthy." Regarding the key to longevity in acting and entertainment, he said, "Hopefully, making the right decisions, we've all made the wrong ones. You need to be willing to make difficult decisions and say 'no' at times." He is proud that he has served as an influence for many other actors of color. "The actors of color that have been inspired by my career, and my acting work, would be my legacy. It's very humbling," he remarked. "I am very fortunate to have fallen into this career and to do what I do." On the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, "Reflection." "This is the time for reflection. I find myself thinking about things that have happened in the past. I also find myself thinking very good thoughts, and dreaming, and being ambitious about the future. As you go through life, you find different things in different stages, and you find things that shock you and surprise you," he said. Reynolds defined the word success as "family and friends." "Family is extraordinarily important, and the same thing goes for friends and acquaintances," he said. "Success means different things at different times." For his dedicated fans, he expressed his sincere gratitude. "Thank you, it's good to have the company. I appreciate them very much. I am a small-town boy, I grew up in a town in Kansas of 800 people. I came to a big city and I didn't do too badly. I can only thank people who find something in what I do since that's the relationship to me," he said. "My definition of fame is that people that you don't know, but they know you from the minute you walk out your door. To have the fan support is pretty extraordinary," he concluded. To have the fan support is pretty extraordinary," he concluded.To learn more about acclaimed actor James Reynolds, check out his