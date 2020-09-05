Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actor James Preston chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his work in the hit digital drama series "The Bay." "I love the thought that my character, Nick, is unhinged," he said. "We are still growing him. We have a small glimpse of who Nick is but the possibilities are kind of endless. I love playing him because he is a photographer and I do photography as well. It's pretty cool." "Working with Gregori J. Martin has been great, he's an actor's director," he said. "Gregori loves his talent, he gives us room to breathe and play, and he allows us to interpret the script the way that we feel is best, so it's fun." "Kristos Andrews is also great. He has a heart of gold," he added. For Preston, filming scenes in Turks and Caicos was really cool since he described it as "one of the most beautiful places" that he has ever seen. On being an actor and art director in the digital age, he said, "It feels good. The one thing that I love about being an art director is being an artist, and it empowers my acting as well. Whenever I take on a scene as an art director, I always think as an actor." Preston defined the word success as "waking up and being able to work." The 19-time Emmy-award-winning series will be celebrating its 10th anniversary this fall. The new episodes of The Bay are available for streaming on Instagram thebaytheseries) on Sep 1, 2020 at 9:10am PDT He plays the role of Nick Myers in The Bay, which was created by showrunner Gregori J. Martin. "Filming the new season was good," he admitted. "It is good to be filming anything during these crazy times.""I love the thought that my character, Nick, is unhinged," he said. "We are still growing him. We have a small glimpse of who Nick is but the possibilities are kind of endless. I love playing him because he is a photographer and I do photography as well. It's pretty cool.""Working with Gregori J. Martin has been great, he's an actor's director," he said. "Gregori loves his talent, he gives us room to breathe and play, and he allows us to interpret the script the way that we feel is best, so it's fun.""Kristos Andrews is also great. He has a heart of gold," he added.For Preston, filming scenes in Turks and Caicos was really cool since he described it as "one of the most beautiful places" that he has ever seen.On being an actor and art director in the digital age, he said, "It feels good. The one thing that I love about being an art director is being an artist, and it empowers my acting as well. Whenever I take on a scene as an art director, I always think as an actor."Preston defined the word success as "waking up and being able to work."The 19-time Emmy-award-winning series will be celebrating its 10th anniversary this fall. The new episodes of The Bay are available for streaming on Popstar! TV . "The rest of Season 5 is beautiful since we are in Turks and Caicos. It is one of the most beautiful shoots thus far. Season 6 is a bite into reality," he remarked. More about James Preston, The Bay, Actor, popstar tv, Digital Age James Preston The Bay Actor popstar tv Digital Age