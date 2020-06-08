James Patrick Stuart scores 2020 Emmy nod for 'General Hospital'

Veteran actor James Patrick Stuart has a major reason to be proud. He is nominated for a 2020 Daytime Emmy Award for "General Hospital."
He is nominated for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series" for playing Valentin Cassadine in the hit ABC daytime drama General Hospital. Stuart is nominated alongside such actors as Mark Grossman and Bryton James, both of which are from The Young and The Restless, as well as Days of Our Lives actors Wally Kurth, Chandler Massey, and Paul Telfer.
This marks Stuart's second career Daytime Emmy nomination. He was previously nominated in 1992 for "Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series" for his acting work in All My Children.
James Patrick Stuart
Photo by Bjoern Kommerell
Aside from his acting endeavors, Stuart is also a musician, and his latest album, The Apple Tree, earned a glowing review from Digital Journal.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with James Patrick Stuart back in August of 2019.