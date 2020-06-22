Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Entertainment Los Angeles media personality James Lott Junior chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about being the founder of his latest venture JLJ Media, and he shared his insights on the 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards, which will take place virtually this year. "I started JLJ Media years ago and have been quietly building a body of work on there, both video and audio," he said. "Now, I would like to announce myself as an online network. I will be offering content that I don’t create and/or star in. I will be showcasing unique shows like the upcoming Forever and a Day, which is a Soap Opera that will only be audio, Fairview Heights, a comedy-drama, The Really Short Story Podcast. I also want to highlight some of my shows such as Barbells, Books and Nerdom, Lefthanded With A Lott to Say, Girlfriends Aftershow, and the long-running The Super Organizer Show. I am very excited," he exclaimed. On his future plans, he said, "Like everyone else out there, it's hard to properly plan the rest of 2020, but I am putting some plans in place. It's mostly regarding my music and my 'Really Short Story Project.' I am mapping out new releases for the year. My other plans have to do with my giant garden at home. I am always working in it." He shared that he did a Daytime Emmys Pre-Show Special, which may be seen below. "I am very interested in seeing how they pull this virtual thing off," he said, implying that the 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards will be held remotely this year but they will be broadcast live on CBS. "JLJ Media is black-owned but very diverse in content and who is on the network," he concluded. "We are for the people. We are positive and authentic. Also, we have a great product." Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with James Lott Junior Doug Frerichs He recently announced that he parted ways amicably with AfterBuzz TV. "It was a great springboard for me as a content creator, producer, and on-air host. I felt that after 5.5 years, I have gone as far as I would like because I was simultaneously building my career outside of AfterBuzz TV and I wanted to take that to the next level. I am grateful for what being on AfterBuzz TV and its sister networks have done for me," he said."I started JLJ Media years ago and have been quietly building a body of work on there, both video and audio," he said. "Now, I would like to announce myself as an online network. I will be offering content that I don’t create and/or star in. I will be showcasing unique shows like the upcoming Forever and a Day, which is a Soap Opera that will only be audio, Fairview Heights, a comedy-drama, The Really Short Story Podcast. I also want to highlight some of my shows such as Barbells, Books and Nerdom, Lefthanded With A Lott to Say, Girlfriends Aftershow, and the long-running The Super Organizer Show. I am very excited," he exclaimed.On his future plans, he said, "Like everyone else out there, it's hard to properly plan the rest of 2020, but I am putting some plans in place. It's mostly regarding my music and my 'Really Short Story Project.' I am mapping out new releases for the year. My other plans have to do with my giant garden at home. I am always working in it."He shared that he did a Daytime Emmys Pre-Show Special, which may be seen below. "I am very interested in seeing how they pull this virtual thing off," he said, implying that the 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards will be held remotely this year but they will be broadcast live on CBS."JLJ Media is black-owned but very diverse in content and who is on the network," he concluded. "We are for the people. We are positive and authentic. Also, we have a great product.": Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with James Lott Junior earlier this spring. More about James Lott Junior, JLJ Media, Personality, Los angeles, Emmy awards James Lott Junior JLJ Media Personality Los angeles Emmy awards