Film and television actor James DuMont chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about "Safety" on Disney+ and his other projects.

DuMont co-stars as Mike Ferro in the upcoming drama Safety on Disney+, which premieres on December 11. It was directed by Reginald Hudlin. "It was amazing. Reginald is an incredible director, and mark my words, he will be directing one of these big films soon. He is just awesome. I have been a fan of his work for a long time," he said.

"The performances in Safety are just incredible. It is exactly the movie we need at the end of this year. It is an inspiring, heartfelt story and I am just so proud to be in this movie," he said.

He also has a supporting on the HBO series The Righteous Gemstones, opposite John Goodman, Adam Devine, and Danny McBride. "We were supposed to start our second season in March, but now we are waiting for our dates. My son is in it too and we are both doing six out of nine episodes. It is so much fun. This show could go on for five years, easy. Danny McBride and John Goodman are both amazing. The fact that my son is in this movie too, I couldn't have asked for a better situation. HBO is totally behind us and we are greenlit," he said.

"I think the second season will be very exciting and a lot of fun. People will be thrilled, and I am glad to be doing it," he hinted about The Righteous Gemstones.

He also opened up about the mini-series The Underground Railroad on Amazon, which was directed by Oscar winner Barry Jenkins. "That will be a Golden Globe and Emmy-nominated project. It is so powerful," he foreshadowed. "I am in the second episode of the 10 episodes."

DuMont most recently co-starred opposite Mark Wahlberg in Spencer Confidential, directed by Peter Berg, for Netflix and co-starred in Apple TV's The Banker alongside Samuel L. Jackson, Nicholas Hoult, and Anthony Mackie.

He can next be seen as Henry Wade in the indie feature Roe v. Wade, which deals with the landmark Supreme Court case.

He was featured as the MEMA director in Patriots Day on Netflix, which was directed by Peter Berg, starring Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Bacon, and John Goodman. "That was my second project with Peter Berg and Mark Wahlberg," he said.

He also portrayed Patrick O'Bryan in the Lionsgate film Deepwater Horizon opposite Mark Wahlberg, Kurt Russell, Kate Hudson, and John Malkovich, which was also directed by Peter Berg. "That was great too, and it solidified my long-term relationship with Peter Berg," he said. "I am excited about the possibility of working more with Peter Berg."