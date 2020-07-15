Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Author, executive producer, and showrunner Jake Biondi chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about creating "Windy City: The Series." "Boystown is known for its great characters and crazy cliffhangers. It was actually Boystown fans from across the country who asked me to turn the book series into a TV series, so I thought I'd give it a shot. I decided to call the TV version Windy City: The Series because it's a nationally-recognized nickname for Chicago and also lets people know that the TV series won't be identical to the book series. Certainly, Windy City: The Series takes its inspiration from the books, but it will have its own unique identity as well," he elaborated. Regarding his writing inspirations, he said, "I have always been a fan of serials such as Days of Our Lives, Dynasty, Melrose Place, and Riverdale. As a student, Charles Dickens was my favorite writer because his novels have a serialized format. When I first sat down to write Boystown, I wanted to create a serial like the ones I loved, but with LGBTQ characters at its core." On being an author and content creator in the digital age, he said, "I love it. The digital age has created so many more outlets and platforms for content. Years ago, there were just three or four major TV networks. Now there are more ways to access creative content than we can count. Also, there are now many more methods for creating a series and bringing it to an audience. In addition, social media has made reaching out to actors and producers who might be interested in Windy City: The Series so much easier." Being from Chicago, his upbringing influenced his writing for Windy City: The Series and Boystown. "The city of Chicago is like a character in both Windy City and Boystown. People who are familiar with Chicago will recognize many of the venues, landmarks, and events that are included in the series. Wrigley Field, Willis Tower (formerly Sears Tower), "The Bean", Lake Shore Drive, Millenium Park, the Boystown neighborhood, the Chicago Theater, and even the tradition of dyeing the Chicago River green for St. Patrick's Day are all featured in the series. I want to make sure the Chicago remains at the center of both Boystown and Windy City." Model Paul Vogrim in the cover of 'Boystown' book, written by Jake Biondi Chelly Morris For young and aspiring filmmakers and authors, he exclaimed, "I would encourage everyone to follow their dreams, take risks, and not listen to people who are discouraging. I think sometimes we are so worried about other people's reactions that we don't take a risk and follow our dreams. Life's too short. Let's go for it." Biondi acknowledged that his teachers have always been his inspiration. "My parents were teachers and I was always close with my high school teachers and some of my college professors as well. They encouraged me, helped me to recognize and celebrate my talents, and supported me on my journey," he said. He defined the word success simply as "pursuing his dreams." "The only real failure is giving up. Success comes from dedication, persistence, and staying focused on the goals that you set for yourself. Success isn't about the destination, it's about the journey," he said. Biondi concluded about Windy City: The Series, "As the series tagline says, 'There's no place like Windy City.' Windy City is unlike any other series currently on television and I remain hopeful that it will soon have its debut on a network or streaming platform." Windy City is unlike any other series currently on television and I remain hopeful that it will soon have its debut on a network or streaming platform.""As I search for the best 'home' for the series, I hope people will continue to offer their support and encouragement, even by doing something as simple as 'following' the series on Facebook and Instagram . Every little bit of enthusiasm and encouragement helps. People have been so kind and generous in the ways that they have encouraged me and offered support for the series. I am so grateful."To learn more about Windy City: The Series, check out its official website For more information on Boystown the book series, visit its homepage