On July 19, she triumphed at the digital categories of the 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards, where she won for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Digital Drama Series" for playing Lianna Ramos on The Bay
on Amazon Prime. "I am still shocked," she exclaimed. "Winning felt totally surreal to me. I still can't believe it happened. Thank you."
In addition, she is looking forward to the upcoming episodes of Season 5 of The Bay
, which will be airing in the near future. These remaining episodes of the fifth season of The Bay
were filmed in Turks and Caicos.
Harlow also filmed her scenes for the sixth season of The Bay
, prior to going to New Zealand, which were done in true social distancing fashion.
Aside for her win for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Digital Drama Series," The Bay
took home accolades for "Outstanding Digital Drama Series," "Outstanding Directing Team," and "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Drama Series" for Kristos Andrews. "That was amazing, especially since it was a really stacked year," she said.
She revealed that she will be filming a new show for a popular streaming service, while she is out in New Zealand. Without giving too much away, this upcoming Netflix project should be exciting.
For her fans and supporters on The Bay
, she said, "It's our decennial anniversary, thank you for watching and for growing with our show, and all of the changes that we have been making with the show. We will continue to grow with our audience and grow our audience. We will always have surprises up our sleeves for you. Thanks again for watching. I am grateful beyond words. It means the world to me."
To learn more about Jade Harlow, follow her on Instagram
and on Twitter
.
Jade Harlow and Erik Fellows in 'The Bay' on Amazon Prime
LANY Entertainment