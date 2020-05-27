Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Acclaimed actress Jade Harlow chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her 2020 Daytime Emmy nomination for "The Bay" on Amazon Prime. "I have gotten to get to know some of these actresses in previous Daytime Emmy Awards and I've seen their performances and they are all total powerhouses. I am honored to be included in their company. I feel so blessed to be nominated. We have some great writers on our show," she said. She praised her luminous scene partner, veteran actress Vivica A. Fox. "Vivica is great to work with. She's such a pro. She knows every inch of her lines and she is a great teammate," Harlow said. Tonight, the producers of The Bay will host a two-hour Zoom session with some of the cast members, in an effort to help raise money for the American Red Cross, and it will be followed by two classic episodes of The Bay. It will air exclusively on Popstar! TV at 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PST) with an encore presentation at 11 p.m. EST (8 p.m. PST). "We are doing a Zoom benefit for the Emmy award-winning actress Jade Harlow Bjoern Kommerell She also opened up about the recent Passions reunion. "That was fun, weird, and awesome," she admitted. "It is amazing to see faces that I haven't seen in forever." The latest season of The Bay is available on Amazon Prime by For her fans, Harlow said, "Thank you for sticking around. Thank you for growing with me and Lianna through drug addiction, loss, and mental illness as she is trying to do the right thing. It's not always exciting and I appreciate them rooting for me. It's a story of redemption and that's something we can all relate to." To learn more about The Bay, visit its Harlow earned a 2020 Daytime Emmy nod for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Digital Drama Series" for her acting work as Lianna Ramos in The Bay. "That felt amazing, shocking, and crazy. I still don't believe it," she admitted."I have gotten to get to know some of these actresses in previous Daytime Emmy Awards and I've seen their performances and they are all total powerhouses. I am honored to be included in their company. I feel so blessed to be nominated. We have some great writers on our show," she said.She praised her luminous scene partner, veteran actress Vivica A. Fox. "Vivica is great to work with. She's such a pro. She knows every inch of her lines and she is a great teammate," Harlow said.Tonight, the producers of The Bay will host a two-hour Zoom session with some of the cast members, in an effort to help raise money for the American Red Cross, and it will be followed by two classic episodes of The Bay. It will air exclusively on Popstar! TV at 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PST) with an encore presentation at 11 p.m. EST (8 p.m. PST). "We are doing a Zoom benefit for the American Red Cross ," she said. "We are trying to spread good information and let people know that even though we are socially distanced, we are all in this together." The Bay will be celebrating its 10th anniversary this fall.She also opened up about the recent Passions reunion. "That was fun, weird, and awesome," she admitted. "It is amazing to see faces that I haven't seen in forever."The latest season of The Bay is available on Amazon Prime by clicking here For her fans, Harlow said, "Thank you for sticking around. Thank you for growing with me and Lianna through drug addiction, loss, and mental illness as she is trying to do the right thing. It's not always exciting and I appreciate them rooting for me. It's a story of redemption and that's something we can all relate to."To learn more about The Bay, visit its official website More about Jade Harlow, The Bay, Emmy, amazon prime Jade Harlow The Bay Emmy amazon prime