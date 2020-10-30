Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Entertainment Actor Jacques Chevelle chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about the new series "Side Hustle" on Nickelodeon, which will premiere on November 7. Regarding his daily inspirations as an actor, he said, "Every day I'm inspired by something new. Everything around me is filled with so much life. I get excited when I have the chance to express back to the world things life has taught me." On life during quarantine, he admitted, "Quarantine has been challenging. There are so many things that have been going on in the world. It's been hard to see the silver lining. I remind myself to go outside, take a breath. In the great words of Kendrick Lamar, I remind myself that 'we gon' be alright'." For young and aspiring actors, he said, "Just find joy in the journey." He listed Viola Davis and Issa Rae as his dream acting partners. "I have two favorites," he said. "Viola Davis would be an actor's dream to co-star with. Her emotional depth and presence are unparalleled. Also, the hilarious Issa Rae. She captures a lot of the world I grew up in, and her work reminds me of home." On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "I'm a '90s baby, so it's not too jarring. I had my first smartphone by 8th grade, and by the 11th grade, I was creating my apps for it. I understood the power that I held in my hand. It connected me to resources and information that I would have never been able to find by myself. From zoom lessons with my coach to that obscure plays that I wouldn't be able to find in the bookstore or library. The internet has become indispensable to almost every actor." Jacques Chevelle defined the word success as follows: "finding joy and excitement right where you are (wherever that may be)." He concluded about Side Hustle, "It is about my brother and his two friends who find themselves in a world of trouble when they explode my father's boat. My character, Jaget, has to stay on them to make sure they get the money in on time. He will do whatever it takes, and sometimes he takes it too far. You can catch his antics and the rest of the cast of Side Hustle premiering on Saturday, November 7, at 8:30 p.m. on Nickelodeon." Jacques Chevelle in 'Side Hustle' on Nickelodeon Photo Courtesy of Nickelodeon On his experience in Side Hustle, he said, "It's been great. The writing is hilarious, and the cast and crew are very supportive. It feels like a little community."Regarding his daily inspirations as an actor, he said, "Every day I'm inspired by something new. Everything around me is filled with so much life. I get excited when I have the chance to express back to the world things life has taught me."On life during quarantine, he admitted, "Quarantine has been challenging. There are so many things that have been going on in the world. It's been hard to see the silver lining. I remind myself to go outside, take a breath. In the great words of Kendrick Lamar, I remind myself that 'we gon' be alright'."For young and aspiring actors, he said, "Just find joy in the journey."He listed Viola Davis and Issa Rae as his dream acting partners. "I have two favorites," he said. "Viola Davis would be an actor's dream to co-star with. Her emotional depth and presence are unparalleled. Also, the hilarious Issa Rae. She captures a lot of the world I grew up in, and her work reminds me of home."On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "I'm a '90s baby, so it's not too jarring. I had my first smartphone by 8th grade, and by the 11th grade, I was creating my apps for it. I understood the power that I held in my hand. It connected me to resources and information that I would have never been able to find by myself. From zoom lessons with my coach to that obscure plays that I wouldn't be able to find in the bookstore or library. The internet has become indispensable to almost every actor."Jacques Chevelle defined the word success as follows: "finding joy and excitement right where you are (wherever that may be)."He concluded about Side Hustle, "It is about my brother and his two friends who find themselves in a world of trouble when they explode my father's boat. My character, Jaget, has to stay on them to make sure they get the money in on time. He will do whatever it takes, and sometimes he takes it too far. You can catch his antics and the rest of the cast of Side Hustle premiering on Saturday, November 7, at 8:30 p.m. on Nickelodeon." More about Jacques Chevelle, Actor, Side Hustle Jacques Chevelle Actor Side Hustle