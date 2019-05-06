Wood
pulled one of the biggest upsets of the night, where she triumphed over fellow "Lead Actress" Emmy nominees Laura Wright, Marci Miller, Heather Tom and favorite Maura West.
She plays the role of Steffy Forrester on the hit CBS daytime drama, The Bold and The Beautiful
, opposite Liam Spencer (played by multi-Emmy winner Scott Clifton
).
This marked Wood's first career Daytime Emmy win. She was previously nominated last year for the Emmy for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
," and she was nominated for the "Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series" Emmy in 2012 and 2013 respectively.
As Digital Journal previously reported
, in March of 2019, she welcomed her first child, a baby boy, Rise Harlen, with her husband Elan Ruspoli.
.