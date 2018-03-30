By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Canadian actress Jacqueline MacInnes Wood has earned a 2018 Emmy nomination for her acting work in "The Bold and the Beautiful." Wood is nominated alongside Susan Seaforth Hayes (Days of Our Lives), Camryn Grimes (The Young and the Restless), Elizabeth Hendrickson (The Young and the Restless), Marla Adam (The Young and the Restless), and Mishael Morgan (The Young and the Restless). In the past, Wood has earned two Daytime Emmy nominations in the "Outstanding Younger Actress" category, back in 2012 and 2013 respetively, both of which were for playing Steffy Forrester on The Bold and The Beautiful. To learn more about actress Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, follow her on In the popular daytime drama series, The Bold and The Beautiful, Wood portrays fashion executive Steffy Forrester, the co-CEO of Forrester Creations. She scored a nomination for "Outstanding Supporting Actress," where she is one of the six actresses that is vying for that prestigious Emmy award.Wood is nominated alongside Susan Seaforth Hayes (Days of Our Lives), Camryn Grimes (The Young and the Restless), Elizabeth Hendrickson (The Young and the Restless), Marla Adam (The Young and the Restless), and Mishael Morgan (The Young and the Restless).In the past, Wood has earned two Daytime Emmy nominations in the "Outstanding Younger Actress" category, back in 2012 and 2013 respetively, both of which were for playing Steffy Forrester on The Bold and The Beautiful. Scott Clifton , who portrays her husband on the show, Liam Spencer, won the 2017 " Outstanding Lead Actor " Emmy Award, where he made history becoming the first male actor to win all three daytime acting categories ("Outstanding Younger Actor," "Outstanding Supporting Actor" and "Outstanding Lead Actor").To learn more about actress Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, follow her on Twitter , and on Instagram More about Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, Emmy, Canadian, Actress, The Bold and the Beautiful Jacqueline MacInnes ... Emmy Canadian Actress The Bold and the Bea...