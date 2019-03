Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Entertainer Jacqueline Fisher chatted with Digital Journal about being a part of "PAW Patrol Live" at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on April 13 and 14. Fisher continued" Some of the biggest names in music and entertainment have had the chance to play at this venue, and now I get to say I have too. It's crazy to think that this world-known venue that I've walked by thousands of mornings on my way to numerous auditions, is now a place I can say I've performed. As a New York native, it's awesome." When asked what role she will be playing, Fisher responded, "I am very grateful that I get to be the female swing of this tour. My regular track is 'Chicken Cheerleader,' but I cover the roles of Skye, Everest, Rocky, and Zuma. It took a lot of preparation to learn all five of these roles. I have detailed notes of every character's blocking, dance moves, lines, and character traits." "Each pup has its own special role in the show and it's important to distinguish the differences," she said. "My chorus track of 'Chicken Cheerleader' is not a character on the TV show, so creating my own character (getting to explore different silly and fun traits) has been something fun to work on and develop." She added, "Physically, preparing for being in one of the pups was a lot of work. We are dancing, jumping, running and singing all while wearing a giant puppet weighing up to 50 pounds. It was pretty hard at the beginning, but each time you do it, it gets a little easier." Jacqueline Fisher Jessica Osber Fisher acknowledged that she was very lucky to grow up on Long Island. "We have so many amazing community theaters that offer acting classes and put on a lot of shows each year. At age five, I started taking acting classes, vocal lessons and piano lessons, and immediately fell so in love with being on the stage. I had so many opportunities to perform on Long Island as a kid, I basically grew up on the stage," she said. She elaborated, "I had access to everything I needed to help build my craft, and being so close to New York City, I also had access to see so many Broadway shows. In every single show that I saw as a little kid, seeing those actors perform, it validated that I needed to be on the stage as well." She shared that she was fortunate enough to attend Long Island High School for the Arts. "It was amazing to spend my days in high school doing what I love. Long Island gave me so many opportunities to perform, grow and fully experience being an actress while I was growing up," she said. Digital transformation of the entertainment business On the impact of technology on the acting and entertainment business, Fisher said, "I personally think that technology has truly changed the entertainment world. There are so many things that are now possible because of technology. For instance, in PAW Patrol Live we use a giant video wall that brings our set to life and transports kids to iconic places from the show like Adventure Bay, Farmer Yumi’s farm and much more." Fisher continued, "Using a video wall helps create the perfect aesthetic for the show because we are able to easily take the audience to these different places. Everything on the video screen is one giant preprogrammed cue (made up of many cues) which keep the flow of the show going. We wouldn’t get this same effect as easily with just set pieces. It brings the whole picture together and really conveys our story." "Technology has really helped me out as an actress," she said. "They have developed so many websites and forums for auditioning, callbacks, minute by minute recaps of audition rooms, and pretty much any information you would need as an actress. I use Backstage.com and Playbill.com almost daily to search for new auditions." Fisher added, "Technology has really made it accessible to audition for shows all over via video submissions, which is how I booked this tour. I use my social media, LinkedIn and my For young and aspiring actors, she encouraged them to "never give up." "Every 'no' you hear is just one step closer to a 'yes,' and you will hear a lot of a 'nos' in this business. Don't get down on yourself if you haven't gotten booked on your first, second or even hundredth audition," she said. "Keep showing up, keep putting in the hard work and you will get to where you want to be. Just because it may be a 'no' this time, doesn't mean you aren't completely perfect for the next gig," she said. "Most importantly, believe in yourself and have fun at each audition," she underscored. "Think of it as one more chance to do a mini performance, even if it is only singing a 16-bar cut. Also, never stop taking classes or working on your craft. No matter how many shows you have done, or how many times you hit the stage, there is always something new to learn." For fans and supporters, she said, "First off, thank you to all the fans and supporters out there because without you this fun show wouldn’t be here. The popularity of this show is insane. I mean, I can’t go anywhere without seeing something PAW Patrol related. It really makes me feel like I am a part of something that can really impact these kids." Fisher continued, "Seeing their smiles light up when their favorite pup comes out onto the stage or hearing them cheer each pups name makes it all worth it. 