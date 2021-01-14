Email
article imageJacob Young talks 'Real Conversations with Jacob Young' podcast Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Emmy award-winning actor Jacob Young chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his podcast "Real Conversation with Jacob Young," and working with the nonprofit organization Boys Town, whose goal is to save children and heal families.
In only four weeks, his podcast "Real Conversations with Jacob Young" ranked in the Top 15 under Apple Podcast Film interviews, sitting at No. 13. "That feels great," he admitted. "It has only been four episodes and I have another one coming up next Wednesday, and I will stick with it, obviously. It has been great since I didn't anticipate as much response to it initially, but some of the numbers are starting to prove me wrong."
Young was thrilled to interview Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Mary Wilson of The Supremes in his podcast. "That was such a fantastic interview, she does so much already for mental health, children, and education, so it really paralleled well with my message. It was great to have a trip down memory lane with her regarding Motown and all of the wonderful things that she has achieved in her life," he said.
Emmy winner Jacob Young
He opened up about "A Country Christmas Carol," which benefited the Akron Children's Hospital. He worked on it with his producing partner Mark Rozzano. "It was great. We had a lot more people download it than we anticipated. It was very well-received and it was a nice way to present the project for the future. We are hoping to make it into a feature," he said.
For the next six months, he revealed that he is looking forward to working more with Boys Town. Their mission is to change the way America cares for children and families. "I am very passionate about their message since it relates to a lot of things in my life. Of course, having my own family and children, their message is so strong," he said. "I love the fact that we are able to work together on that level. They are really changing lives every single day. It's a great relationship."
"Real Conversations with Jacob Young" is available on Apple Podcasts by clicking here, and follow the podcast on its Instagram page.
Jacob Young
To learn more about Emmy winner Jacob Young, check out his IMDb page, and follow him on Instagram and on Twitter.
