In only four weeks, his podcast "Real Conversations with Jacob Young" ranked in the Top 15 under Apple Podcast Film interviews, sitting at No. 13. "That feels great," he admitted. "It has only been four episodes and I have another one coming up next Wednesday, and I will stick with it, obviously. It has been great since I didn't anticipate as much response to it initially, but some of the numbers are starting to prove me wrong."
Young was thrilled to interview Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Mary Wilson of The Supremes in his podcast. "That was such a fantastic interview, she does so much already for mental health, children, and education, so it really paralleled well with my message. It was great to have a trip down memory lane with her regarding Motown and all of the wonderful things that she has achieved in her life," he said.
He opened up about "A Country Christmas Carol," which benefited the Akron Children's Hospital
. He worked on it with his producing partner Mark Rozzano. "It was great. We had a lot more people download it than we anticipated. It was very well-received and it was a nice way to present the project for the future. We are hoping to make it into a feature," he said.
For the next six months, he revealed that he is looking forward to working more with Boys Town
. Their mission is to change the way America cares for children and families. "I am very passionate about their message since it relates to a lot of things in my life. Of course, having my own family and children, their message is so strong," he said. "I love the fact that we are able to work together on that level. They are really changing lives every single day. It's a great relationship."
