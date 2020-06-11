Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Emmy award-winning actor Jacob Young chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about life in quarantine, being a part of the digital series "yA," mental health awareness, and the Dream Loud campaign. Young is stoked to take on the role of Brian Garrett-Nelson in The Bay spin-off series yA. "It went really well. It feels good to play Brian, it was really fun. The scenes turned out great," he admitted. "We just did The Bay Zoom session for the American Red Cross." He was also excited to play the role of JD Cooper in the hit digital series Beacon Hill, which featured an all-star cast of daytime actors. "That was a lot of fun," he said. He revealed that he is doing more work to promote mental health awareness. "I'm working with the On his plans for the future, he said, "There is more music to come. I would love to get back in the studio and start recording again. I am also shooting an entire first semester of a master class acting series that I have written that will be available online," he added. Soap actors Jacob Young, Kassie DePaiva, Wally Kurth and Eric Martsolf at Myrtle Beach Star Struck fan event Robin Ward This past February, Young was a part of a Star Struck fan event in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where he appeared and performed alongside such actors and musicians as Eric Martsolf, Kassie DePaiva, and In his personal life, he turned 40 years old this past fall, but for him, age just a number. "It doesn't feel that much different than 39," he explained. His wife, Christen, and three children are doing "great." "It was a weird year for the kids because the school year got shut down early. We had to do the teaching at home with them but we got through it," he said. On the title of the current chapter of his life, he remarked, "Keep moving forward." Being a veteran of such soap operas as The Bold and The Beautiful, All My Children, and General Hospital, he shared that he has entertained the idea of going back to the daytime TV world again since it would afford him the privilege to work with his friends. Jacob Young Brad Everett Young For Young, it was "really cool" to be a part of Brad Everett Young's Jacob Young Brad Everett Young When asked which track and field event he would do, if given the chance, he responded, "I would do distance-running such as a two-mile run." He defined the word success as "reinventing himself in 2020." For his fans and supporters, Young concluded, "Thank you. I hope they continue staying with me. If things calm down, I will be in South Carolina filming a movie in July. Stay tuned for that. I'm staying busy and I appreciate everybody's support over the years. The fans have been so gracious, and they have stayed with me and all of the actors from these shows." If things calm down, I will be in South Carolina filming a movie in July. Stay tuned for that. I'm staying busy and I appreciate everybody's support over the years. The fans have been so gracious, and they have stayed with me and all of the actors from these shows."To learn more about Jacob Young, follow him on Twitter and on Instagram