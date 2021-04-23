Email
Jacob Young talks about upcoming Soap Con Live virtual fan event

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Emmy award-winning actor Jacob Young chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about Soap Con Live, which will take place virtually on May 1.
In the daytime world, Young is known for playing JR Chandler in All My Children, Rick Forrester in The Bold and The Beautiful and Lucky Spencer in General Hospital.
This marks the inaugural virtual Soap Con Live event, which will be hosted on The Locher Room's YouTube page.
Soap Con Live was co-created by Susan Eisenberg and Lacretia Lyon. For more information on the actual schedule, check out the Soap Con Live website.
Young remarked about this online fan convention event, "Fans have always been the backbone of daytime television, it is always such a great experience to interact with those fans who have allowed us into their homes for decades."
Most recently, Young was spotlighted in the Internet radio show "Daytime After Dark," which is hosted by Carly and Nadia. To check out their conversation with Jacob Young, click here.
To learn more about Jacob Young, check out his Linktee page.
