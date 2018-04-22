In a tweet
to his dedicated daytime fans and followers, Young addressed the "rumors" about his status on the popular drama series, The Bold and The Beautiful
. Young revealed that he is on "recurring" status as Rick Forrester, and acknowledged that he has been under contract for 21 years. He also noted that he is filming a movie for Lifetime
, and this allows his the time to pursue all of his passions.
In a subsequent post on Instagram
, Young shared that he is New Mexico to shoot a new film project.
Young elaborated on his future plans in an interview that he did with Variety
.
Most recently, as a rising country musician, Young
performed an intimate concert with Scott Reeves (General Hospital
) and singer-songwriter Emily Reeves in Pelham, New York, at Rockwells
, and it was followed by two additional shows at The Friars Club in Manhattan, and Feinstein's 54 Below
.
Jacob Young, Scott Reeves and Emily Reeves at Rockwell's
Gary Hahn
His latest single, "Fool For You
," is available on iTunes
.
To learn more about actor and singer Jacob Young
, follow him on Twitter
.