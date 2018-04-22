Email
article imageJacob Young shares details on 'The Bold and The Beautiful' status

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Emmy-winning actor Jacob Young ("The Bold and The Beautiful") shared details about his future plans in a post on social media.
In a tweet to his dedicated daytime fans and followers, Young addressed the "rumors" about his status on the popular drama series, The Bold and The Beautiful. Young revealed that he is on "recurring" status as Rick Forrester, and acknowledged that he has been under contract for 21 years. He also noted that he is filming a movie for Lifetime, and this allows his the time to pursue all of his passions.
In a subsequent post on Instagram, Young shared that he is New Mexico to shoot a new film project.
Young elaborated on his future plans in an interview that he did with Variety.
Most recently, as a rising country musician, Young performed an intimate concert with Scott Reeves (General Hospital) and singer-songwriter Emily Reeves in Pelham, New York, at Rockwells, and it was followed by two additional shows at The Friars Club in Manhattan, and Feinstein's 54 Below.
Jacob Young Scott Reeves and Emily Reeves at Rockwell s
Jacob Young, Scott Reeves and Emily Reeves at Rockwell's
Gary Hahn
His latest single, "Fool For You," is available on iTunes.
To learn more about actor and singer Jacob Young, follow him on Twitter.
