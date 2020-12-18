Special By By Markos Papadatos 34 mins ago in Entertainment Emmy award-winning actor Jacob Young chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about "A Country Christmas Carol," which benefits the Akron Children's Hospital. "We wanted to make sure that we get something out there this year with it so that people could actually hear the story," he added. "We also wanted to make sure that we were giving the proceeds to a very deserving charity, the Akron Children's Hospital in Ohio." In this benefit event, Young will be joined by singer Taylor Dayne, country artist James Otto, Mary Wilson of The Supremes, John James, Amanda Baker, Jim Borstelmann, Steve Freeman, Justin Genna, Eric Martsolf of Days of our Lives, and Angie Schworer. He opened up about being a part of Last Call in the Dog House 2. "It's in pre-production right now," he said. "It's really cool and it is such a neat idea. David Chokachi is playing God in it. The character that I will be playing, Nick, is very cool. He's a priest who has been accused of something that he didn't do. I am really looking forward to going into production in March." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacob Young (@jacob_w_young) An equally remarkable project was Prepare for Launch, where he plays NASA astronaut John S. Bull. "That was great too," he said. "It was an amazing process and a great team to work with. It's a biopic on an unsung hero that a lot of people don't recognize because he didn't actually go to the moon. He did most of the testing so all the other people could go to the moon. He ended up staying with NASA for decades after that, and he helped revolutionize all sorts of engineering projects. Artistically, it's a beautiful film." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacob Young (@jacob_w_young) He is excited to hear about Pine Valley, the All My Children reboot on primetime, and he shared his insights about it. Pine Valley is in the works on ABC, and alums Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are executive producers alongside Andrew Stearn and filmmaker Robert Nixon, the son of the late All My Children creator Agnes Nixon. "That was big news. It is rebooting on primetime," he said. "Who knows where that is going to go? We will see how that works out. That would be very cool to see it in a dynasty format." To learn more about "A Country Christmas Carol," For more information on Emmy award-winning actor Jacob Young, follow him on Instagram In "A Country Christmas Carol," an all-star cast from the worlds of music, TV, and Broadway read "A Country Christmas Carol," a brand new version of the beloved holiday classic. The proceeds will benefit the Akron Children's Hospital . "That was big news. It is rebooting on primetime," he said. "Who knows where that is going to go? We will see how that works out. That would be very cool to see it in a dynasty format."To learn more about "A Country Christmas Carol," click here For more information on Emmy award-winning actor Jacob Young, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter