By Markos Papadatos     33 mins ago in Entertainment
Actor Jacob Hopkins secured a role in the forthcoming indie movie "Carolina's Calling," directed by Michael Saquella. Digital Journal has the scoop.
In Carolina's Calling, Hopkins stars as one of the lead actors, opposite Antonio Sabato Jr., Stacey Dash, and Savanah Moss. I have included information on his character below, along with a synopsis of the film. He plays the role of Zack, who is a nonchalant and confident surfer type with thick hair, tanned body, tall and good looking. Zack speaks with a slight southern drawl, but he's intelligent.
The synopsis of the film is as follows: An engineer develops continuous energy when his partner is killed in an accident. The explosion knocks down an alien ship causing it to land in South Carolina. The alien finds the engineer and convinces him to help with the energy, fixing his ship and sending the alien back to his home planet.
Hopkins is best known as the voice of Gumball Watterson on the animated comedy series The Amazing World of Gumball on the Cartoon Network. He can be seen as Chad Kremp on ABC's The Goldbergs, as well as the voice of Axel Finke in Dreamworks Animations' Dragons: Rescue Riders, which is available on the streaming service Netflix.
In addition, he played the role of Alexander Drew in three episodes of True Blood.
To learn more about actor Jacob Hopkins, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter.
