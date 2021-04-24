Emmy-nominated actress Jackie Zeman ("General Hospital") will be participating in the inaugural Soap Con Live virtual event on May 1.
She is known for her roles as Bobbie Spencer on General Hospital and Sofia Madison on the digital drama series The Bay.
On May 1, Zeman will be a part of the "General Hospital: Love and Tragedy Panel," which will be free for all to stream at 4 p.m. PST/ 7 p.m. EST via The Locher Room's YouTube page.
Zeman will be joined by fellow actors Brad Maule, Kin Shriner, and Shell Danielson. These actors will talk about their fan-favorite pairings that were filled with love… and tragedy on the longest-running daytime drama that is still on the air, General Hospital.
In the following week, on May 8, Zeman will be available for virtual meet and greet opportunities with the fans.
Soap Con Live was co-created by comedian Lacretia Lyon and professional voice-over artist Susan Eisenberg, both of which are avid soap fans.
To learn more about the upcoming Soap Con Live virtual event, check out its official website.