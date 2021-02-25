Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageJack Settipane talks about being a filmmaker in the digital age Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Filmmaker Jack Settipane chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about being a director and a producer in the digital age and he gave advice for hopefuls who wish to go into filmmaking.
On being a filmmaker (director and producer) in the digital age, he exclaimed, "It feels great." "It’s the best time to be a filmmaker yet. Executing your vision is less expensive, equipment is more accessible, there are more actors, better actors, highly talented people willing to collaborate... what more could we ask for?" he said.
For young and aspiring filmmakers, he encouraged them to get out and shoot. "You must endeavor daily to become better and better at telling a story on screen. Also, send emails. Be persistent. It works," he said.
On his future plans, he said, "Quite a bit. My feature film Remnants Anthology, a drama-thriller which I wrote, directed, and starred in is coming out later this year."
"I also have the first season of a 'comedy cartoon for adults' Remnants coming out this year. It’s based in the same universe and I also wrote, directed, and voiced a couple of characters. We are excited to have some recognizable people voicing parts," he said.
"There’s also a TV pilot Wings we’ve paused production on after a few shoots due to COVID-19. It should resume shooting later this year. Happy to say we have Mark Thomas, Tavo Betancourt, and MoonTellThat playing key roles in the series," he added.
On his definition of the word success, he said, "To me it’s simple, making your dreams a reality. It’s not necessarily about making all the money in the world, that’s an American ideal. If that’s how you think, visit Ireland, Norway, or even Mexico where people struggle to make $300 a week. Success is about being happy with where you are and being able to do what you love every day."
To learn more about Jack Settipane, check out his IMDb page, and follow him on Instagram.
Jack Settipane
Jack Settipane
Tina Turnbow
More about Jack Settipane, Filmmaker, Digital Age
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Jack Settipane talks about being a filmmaker in the digital age Special
France's Six Nations clash with Scotland off after new player virus case
Can liquid natural gas help to 'green' shipping?
Sean Lew opens up about 'II,' daily motivations, and digital age Special
Why do some people need a day time nap? The science of siestas
Somare, PNG's 'father of the nation', dead at 84
Lyle Workman talks about 'Uncommon Measures' album, Todd Rundgren Special
Biden stepping in to address semiconductor shortage
Op-Ed: Atlantic Ocean major currents at risk of collapse
William Sadler opens up about 'Alice Fades Away' thriller Special