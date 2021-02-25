Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Filmmaker Jack Settipane chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about being a director and a producer in the digital age and he gave advice for hopefuls who wish to go into filmmaking. For young and aspiring filmmakers, he encouraged them to get out and shoot. "You must endeavor daily to become better and better at telling a story on screen. Also, send emails. Be persistent. It works," he said. On his future plans, he said, "Quite a bit. My feature film Remnants Anthology, a drama-thriller which I wrote, directed, and starred in is coming out later this year." "I also have the first season of a 'comedy cartoon for adults' Remnants coming out this year. It’s based in the same universe and I also wrote, directed, and voiced a couple of characters. We are excited to have some recognizable people voicing parts," he said. "There’s also a TV pilot Wings we’ve paused production on after a few shoots due to COVID-19. It should resume shooting later this year. Happy to say we have Mark Thomas, Tavo Betancourt, and MoonTellThat playing key roles in the series," he added. On his definition of the word success, he said, "To me it’s simple, making your dreams a reality. It’s not necessarily about making all the money in the world, that’s an American ideal. If that’s how you think, visit Ireland, Norway, or even Mexico where people struggle to make $300 a week. Success is about being happy with where you are and being able to do what you love every day." To learn more about Jack Settipane, check out his Jack Settipane Tina Turnbow On being a filmmaker (director and producer) in the digital age, he exclaimed, "It feels great." "It’s the best time to be a filmmaker yet. Executing your vision is less expensive, equipment is more accessible, there are more actors, better actors, highly talented people willing to collaborate... what more could we ask for?" he said.For young and aspiring filmmakers, he encouraged them to get out and shoot. "You must endeavor daily to become better and better at telling a story on screen. Also, send emails. Be persistent. It works," he said.On his future plans, he said, "Quite a bit. My feature film Remnants Anthology, a drama-thriller which I wrote, directed, and starred in is coming out later this year.""I also have the first season of a 'comedy cartoon for adults' Remnants coming out this year. It’s based in the same universe and I also wrote, directed, and voiced a couple of characters. We are excited to have some recognizable people voicing parts," he said."There’s also a TV pilot Wings we’ve paused production on after a few shoots due to COVID-19. It should resume shooting later this year. Happy to say we have Mark Thomas, Tavo Betancourt, and MoonTellThat playing key roles in the series," he added.On his definition of the word success, he said, "To me it’s simple, making your dreams a reality. It’s not necessarily about making all the money in the world, that’s an American ideal. If that’s how you think, visit Ireland, Norway, or even Mexico where people struggle to make $300 a week. Success is about being happy with where you are and being able to do what you love every day."To learn more about Jack Settipane, check out his IMDb page , and follow him on Instagram More about Jack Settipane, Filmmaker, Digital Age Jack Settipane Filmmaker Digital Age