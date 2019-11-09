By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Country star J.T. Hodges will be starring in the new Lifetime film "Christmas Stars," which will also feature holiday music from Hodges. The movie deals with aspiring R&B artist Layla (played by Erica Durance) crosses paths with novice songwriter Spence (J.T. Hodges). She thinks that she has found her opportunity of scoring a record deal, however, as the holiday season approaches, the high stakes music business threatens to change their sound and their relationship, especially when the label heads start to see Spence as the real star. Next week, on November 15, Hodges be releasing his new six-track EP, All Through the Night: A Christmas Collection. This EP features the original title track and such Christmas classics as "Jingle Bells," "Silent Night," "Deck The Halls," and "God Rest Three Kings." Hodges noted that there is nothing like the gift of sharing music with the fans on screen and with his new EP. He enjoyed filming Christmas Stars and he is stoked that viewers will get to hear some of his new music in the movie. He previously starred in Finding Christmas on Lifetime. In the country music scene, Hodges is known for such hit singles as "Hunt You Down," "Goodbyes Made You Mine" and "Sleepy Little Town." He is hard at work in the studio making new music that is expected to be released in 2020. To learn more about J.T. Hodges and his music, check out his Christmas Stars will air on December 13 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime, and it is produced by Chesler/Perlmutter Productions. This film is part of Lifetime's largest holiday movie slate ever for the network's annual holiday programming.The movie deals with aspiring R&B artist Layla (played by Erica Durance) crosses paths with novice songwriter Spence (J.T. Hodges). She thinks that she has found her opportunity of scoring a record deal, however, as the holiday season approaches, the high stakes music business threatens to change their sound and their relationship, especially when the label heads start to see Spence as the real star.Next week, on November 15, Hodges be releasing his new six-track EP, All Through the Night: A Christmas Collection. This EP features the original title track and such Christmas classics as "Jingle Bells," "Silent Night," "Deck The Halls," and "God Rest Three Kings."Hodges noted that there is nothing like the gift of sharing music with the fans on screen and with his new EP. He enjoyed filming Christmas Stars and he is stoked that viewers will get to hear some of his new music in the movie. He previously starred in Finding Christmas on Lifetime.In the country music scene, Hodges is known for such hit singles as "Hunt You Down," "Goodbyes Made You Mine" and "Sleepy Little Town." He is hard at work in the studio making new music that is expected to be released in 2020.To learn more about J.T. Hodges and his music, check out his official homepage and his Facebook page More about JT Hodges, Lifetime, Film, christmas stars JT Hodges Lifetime Film christmas stars