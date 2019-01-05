Issy Simpson to compete on 'America's Got Talent: The Champions'

Young magician Issy Simpson will be competing on the NBC reality competition on "America's Got Talent: The Champions," which premieres on January 7.
A child magician, Simpson was the runner-up winner of the eleventh season of Britain's Got Talent, where she was well-received by the judges and fans all over the world.
In May of 2017, Simpson chatted with Digital Journal about her experience on Britain's Got Talent.
Particularly impressive about America's Got Talent: The Champions is that it brings together the world’s most gifted and most memorable fan-favorite performances from the past seasons of America's Got Talent, as well as other seasons of the Got Talent franchises, which spans 194 territories.
This past May, as Digital Journal reported, Simpson was made her debut on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
America's Got Talent can be streamed anytime on the official NBC website.
To learn more about kid magician Issy Simpson, check out her official Facebook page, and her official website.