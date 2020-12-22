Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Australian actress and dancer Isabel Durant chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about playing the new Claire Brady in the NBC soap opera "Days of Our Lives," and her career in the entertainment industry. Durant portrays the new Claire Brady in Days of Our Lives. "It feels really great. This year has been a bit of a roller coaster but I have come to a place where I can play with her and get into the character a bit more, which is a really nice place to be," she said. "Days of Our Lives is such an iconic show. I am very honored to be a part of it," she added. She had nothing but kind words about her onscreen acting partner Durant also praised actor When asked how she handles being dialogue-heavy on the show, she said, "It's a bit of a muscle. It really is. When I first started, it was one of the things that I found the most daunting but the more I do it, the more the brain gets used to the style of dialogue. It's a big mental game for me. It has been a great challenge." Isabel Durant Sally Flegg On her daily motivations as an actress and a dancer, she said, "I love stories and being creative. I love the process of creativity and I love everything about it. There are so many different facets to my creativity and so many different outlets that I haven't yet explored. What motivates me is that exploration." "Acting is such a beautiful creative outlet, as is dancing, and dancing is something that I've done since I was two years old," she added. She described the film Life Itself, directed by Dan Fogelman, as a career-defining moment for her. "That was my first job here in America. I read the script and I felt so connected to it. It was a beautiful thing to be a part of. Dan Fogelman is a powerhouse director and storyteller. I was so passionate about this project," she said. Durant opened up about life during the quarantine. "While this can be a very trying time, it can be a really cathartic and inspirational time as well if you can remain open to it," she said. For young actors and dancers, she said, "Try to get to a place where you really believe in yourself and in your unique capabilities as a human being to tell stories." On the title of the current chapter of her life, Durant said, "The Awakening." "I am allowing myself the time to reflect and there are a lot of dots that are being connected. I am understanding more about myself and my place in the world, and how I view life, and what I believe in. I am really loving this chapter," she said. If she weren't in the entertainment world, she shared that she would have been a psychologist. "I love humans, and the human mind, and unpacking feelings. That is something I would really enjoy," she said. 