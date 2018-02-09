Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Entertainment Huntington - Veteran Chippendales star James Davis sat down and chatted with me prior to their February 3rd show at The Paramount on Long Island, which was a tour stop of their "About Last Night" 2018 tour. Davis praised The Paramount in Huntington for being an "unbelievable" venue. "In Vegas, we have our own theater at the Rio, but being out on the road, it's a nice change of pace. The Paramount is really cool," he said. Chippendales Chippendales He revealed that at his Paramount set, he covers all the typical female fantasies such as the police officer, the firefighter, as well as some new musical segments. "This is a full entertainment show," he said. "It's very tastefully done. You are definitely going to see some skin, but it is presented in a Broadway style format." James Davis supplied publicity photo Each day, Davis is motivated by his fans and the crowd. "We love our audiences. It's all about them since without them, we wouldn't be here," he said. "We try to make sure that the people leave satisfied, and that they have a great time with us. We want them to come back and see us again." Digital transformation of entertainment industry Regarding the impact of technology on the entertainment business, Davis said, "Technology has brought it closer. With social media, people can pop up their phone and they can record segments of the show and share it with their friends. It has broaden the audience base of the people you can reach. You don't even have to be at the show, you can log onto Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and see a stream of the performance. It definitely allows us to access a lot more people. Technology has definitely been a future advantage!" Aside from Chippendales, Davis is also in a metal band, entitled My Name Engraved. To learn more about the band, check them out on Speaking of music, Davis noted that there will be more music from him in the future. "There will be a lot more music from me. Music is in my blood. I'll never stop writing music. Maybe some acting in there as well," he said. He listed Sade as his dream female duet choice. "I'm kind of old school," he said. "I love Sade." Davis' advice for aspiring male entertainers is as follows: "Honestly, be genuine and true to yourself. You're going to be tested, time and time again. You need to remember to be yourself. Nobody else can be you! You will always succeed that way." On staying in such top-notch physical shape, Davis disclosed that it is mostly due to diet and exercise. "80 percent of it is lifestyle, and 20 percent the gym. There are no shortcuts. Eat simple and eat clean and keep it basic. Work in a cheat meal every now and then. That makes it easier to stick to your diet. It's about balance. Live your life," he exclaimed. James Davis supplied publicity photo "We are so grateful for the continued attendance and support," he concluded, about the loyal Chippendales fans. "We are so humbled that we are able to come out on tour and do this, especially at The Paramount. This is one of the most fantastic venues I've been to. I am very honored and proud to be here!" James Davis supplied publicity photo The Chippendales heartthrob defined the word success as follows: "Success is not measured by money, wealth or material. It's measured by what you give back to the people you care about!" For more information on the Chippendales "About Last Night" 2018 touring schedule, visit their The Chippendales perform at The Paramount Wayne Herrschaft Read More: The February 3rd Chippendales show at The Paramount garnered a favorable review from "I have been with the Chippendales for 11 years now," he said. "We are like a big family here, and this is just another exciting year. We are starting 2018 right."Davis praised The Paramount in Huntington for being an "unbelievable" venue. "In Vegas, we have our own theater at the Rio, but being out on the road, it's a nice change of pace. The Paramount is really cool," he said.He revealed that at his Paramount set, he covers all the typical female fantasies such as the police officer, the firefighter, as well as some new musical segments. "This is a full entertainment show," he said. "It's very tastefully done. You are definitely going to see some skin, but it is presented in a Broadway style format."Each day, Davis is motivated by his fans and the crowd. "We love our audiences. It's all about them since without them, we wouldn't be here," he said. "We try to make sure that the people leave satisfied, and that they have a great time with us. We want them to come back and see us again."Regarding the impact of technology on the entertainment business, Davis said, "Technology has brought it closer. With social media, people can pop up their phone and they can record segments of the show and share it with their friends. It has broaden the audience base of the people you can reach. You don't even have to be at the show, you can log onto Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and see a stream of the performance. It definitely allows us to access a lot more people. Technology has definitely been a future advantage!"Aside from Chippendales, Davis is also in a metal band, entitled My Name Engraved. To learn more about the band, check them out on Facebook Speaking of music, Davis noted that there will be more music from him in the future. "There will be a lot more music from me. Music is in my blood. I'll never stop writing music. Maybe some acting in there as well," he said.He listed Sade as his dream female duet choice. "I'm kind of old school," he said. "I love Sade."Davis' advice for aspiring male entertainers is as follows: "Honestly, be genuine and true to yourself. You're going to be tested, time and time again. You need to remember to be yourself. Nobody else can be you! You will always succeed that way."On staying in such top-notch physical shape, Davis disclosed that it is mostly due to diet and exercise. "80 percent of it is lifestyle, and 20 percent the gym. There are no shortcuts. Eat simple and eat clean and keep it basic. Work in a cheat meal every now and then. That makes it easier to stick to your diet. It's about balance. Live your life," he exclaimed."We are so grateful for the continued attendance and support," he concluded, about the loyal Chippendales fans. "We are so humbled that we are able to come out on tour and do this, especially at The Paramount. This is one of the most fantastic venues I've been to. I am very honored and proud to be here!"The Chippendales heartthrob defined the word success as follows: "Success is not measured by money, wealth or material. It's measured by what you give back to the people you care about!"For more information on the Chippendales "About Last Night" 2018 touring schedule, visit their official website : The February 3rd Chippendales show at The Paramount garnered a favorable review from Digital Journal More about chippendales, James Davis, Paramount chippendales James Davis Paramount