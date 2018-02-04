Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Entertainment Long Island actor Frank Correira ("Frankie the Mobster")sat down and chatted with Digital Journal about his love for acting, "The Streetz 2" film, and the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. On his acting career, Correira said, "I have been acting for less than a year. Back in April of 2017, I was asked to be an extra for The Streetz 2, a Eddie Rocky Rivera film. Well the person that was supposed to play the role never showed up, so assistant director Richard Kern asked for a volunteer for the part so I said 'I'd do it now,' mind you I had never acted before.so I did the scene opposite Dan Romano (Big Tony), and long story short, they were so impressed they asked me to come back and I ended up with a featured role as Frankie the Mobster." Correira shared that his acting experiences thus far has been amazing. "I have gotten to play a mobster in The Streetz 2 and a Demon Bartender in Anadellia Arises," he said. He noted that he is a heavy equipment operator for the Town of Islip, where he is expected to retire in three years. "After I retire, I would love to focus full-time on acting," he said. Regarding his proudest professional moments, he said, "I would have to say being cast as a Mobster in The Streetz 2 and getting to work with and becoming friends with the talented Angel Salazar. He has had a big influence on me." Digital transformation of entertainment business On the impact of technology in the entertainment industry, he said, "I think technology has helped actors promote themselves and whatever projects they are involved in via all the social media outlets." Regarding his use of technology in his routine as an actor, he said, "Basically, I use it for networking through Facebook to connect with other actors, directors and producers." Correira's advice for aspiring actors is as follows: "As an individual who has been dealing with a cancer diagnosis, I bring that mind set I have (dealing with the disease) into my acing career. Stay positive and don't be afraid to take chances and step out of your comfort zone. And never ever stop chasing your dreams. Lastly, stay focused, and always stay humble." To learn more about actor Frank Correira, check out his "Acting is the greatest high," he said. "I love getting on set and losing myself in the character I'm going to play. I try to get inside the head of the person I'm playing and really make people believe I am that person," he added.On his acting career, Correira said, "I have been acting for less than a year. Back in April of 2017, I was asked to be an extra for The Streetz 2, a Eddie Rocky Rivera film. Well the person that was supposed to play the role never showed up, so assistant director Richard Kern asked for a volunteer for the part so I said 'I'd do it now,' mind you I had never acted before.so I did the scene opposite Dan Romano (Big Tony), and long story short, they were so impressed they asked me to come back and I ended up with a featured role as Frankie the Mobster."Correira shared that his acting experiences thus far has been amazing. "I have gotten to play a mobster in The Streetz 2 and a Demon Bartender in Anadellia Arises," he said.He noted that he is a heavy equipment operator for the Town of Islip, where he is expected to retire in three years. "After I retire, I would love to focus full-time on acting," he said.Regarding his proudest professional moments, he said, "I would have to say being cast as a Mobster in The Streetz 2 and getting to work with and becoming friends with the talented Angel Salazar. He has had a big influence on me."On the impact of technology in the entertainment industry, he said, "I think technology has helped actors promote themselves and whatever projects they are involved in via all the social media outlets."Regarding his use of technology in his routine as an actor, he said, "Basically, I use it for networking through Facebook to connect with other actors, directors and producers."Correira's advice for aspiring actors is as follows: "As an individual who has been dealing with a cancer diagnosis, I bring that mind set I have (dealing with the disease) into my acing career. Stay positive and don't be afraid to take chances and step out of your comfort zone. And never ever stop chasing your dreams. Lastly, stay focused, and always stay humble."To learn more about actor Frank Correira, check out his official Facebook page More about Frank Correira, Long island, Actor Frank Correira Long island Actor