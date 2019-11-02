Email
article imageIngo Rademacher to appear at fan events on the East Coast in 2020

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Veteran soap actor Ingo Rademacher will be appearing at "General Hospital" fan events on the East Coast in February of 2020.
Rademacher is known for his portrayal of Jasper "Jax" Jacks on ABC's General Hospital, which he has played since 1996. He is known for her adverse onscreen relationship with Sonny Corinthos (played by Maurice Benard).
On Friday, February 21, Rademacher will be at Rockwells in Pelham, New York.
On the following day, Saturday, February 22, Rademacher will be appearing at Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown. On that same Saturday evening, Rademacher will host a private dinner in Astoria, New York.
Rounding out his East Coast visits, Rademacher will appear at Uncle Vinnie's Comedy Club in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey.
Rademacher will be entertaining his fans and audience with stories from his travels, as well as his adventures on General Hospital.
Aside from General Hospital, he is also known for his work on The Bold and The Beautiful, where he played Thorne Forrester for a few years, and he also appeared on the reality dancing competition, Dancing with the Stars.
To learn more about actor Ingo Rademacher, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter.
