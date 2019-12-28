Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Acclaimed soap actor Ingo Rademacher (Jasper "Jax" Jacks on "General Hospital") chatted with Digital Journal about his upcoming events on the East Coast in February of 2020. On Friday, February 21, Rademacher will be at Rounding out his East Coast visits, on February 23, Rademacher will appear at Rademacher had nothing but the greatest remarks about working with Emmy winner Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves. "I love working with her," he said. "Cynthia is doing so well. I think Cynthia is going to make that character like what Laura Wright did with Carly Corinthos. We have some really great scenes coming up," he hinted. In addition to General Hospital, he is also known for his acting work on The Bold and The Beautiful, where he took over the role of Thorne Forrester for a few years, and he also appeared on Season 16 of the reality dancing competition, Dancing with the Stars. "One of the cool things about being on The Bold and The Beautiful was its worldwide reach," he said. When asked how he handles being dialogue-heavy, he said, "I was on panic mode when I started doing The Bold and The Beautiful. All that memorizing was difficult and it took me a while to get back into it. After a few months, my memorizing skills came back, and now it's so much easier. The brain really is a muscle. It really does make a big difference," he said. For young and aspiring actors, Rademacher said, "You have to know yourself that you can make it. Acting is a passion. You need to believe in yourself and you need to work hard. Then, find what works for you. You need to stick with it, and if it doesn't work out, you need to have a backup plan." Rademacher is the co-founder of On his New Year's resolutions for 2020, he said, "I enjoy being a tourist and I love to eat. Next year, I will try to eat less food and do more fasting. That's the new goal for 2020." When asked which track and field event he would do, he responded, "I used to run all the time. I absolutely love running and I do a minimum of four miles a day. The longest I will go is nine miles." Rademacher, who also enjoys swimming, listed the freestyle as his favorite stroke. "I've also been practicing backstroke for the last few years," he said. Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "A new attitude." "This new outlook applies for work and to being a better dad, which I have been working on with my kids," he said. For his fans and supporters, he said, "Thanks for the support. There is a new and improved Jax and a new and improved Ingo. I am more appreciative of all of that than ever before. I love chatting with my fans on Instagram." Rademacher defined the word success as "being able to live in the moment and not always looking forward to what you want." "That's one of the hardest things that we all do. With that attitude change, I want to live more in the moment," he said. "You can't judge somebody by their wealth and say that they are successful in life. That doesn't count at all. You can be one of the richest people in the world and be completely unhappy." For more information on veteran soap actor Ingo Rademacher, follow him on Rademacher is known for playing Jax on hit ABC daytime drama General Hospital, a role that he has played since 1996. He is known for her adverse onscreen relationship with Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). 