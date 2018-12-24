By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actor Ingo Rademacher has parted ways with the hit CBS soap opera "The Bold and The Beautiful." He played the role of Thorne Forrester for the past year. The actor shared that the rumors were true, and he took it upon himself to "set the record straight." Rademacher shared that he has opted not to renew his contract on the daytime show, and he will be finishing up his final episodes in January of 2019. He has been playing Thorne Forrester since November of 2017. He went on to thank executive producer and head writer, Bradley Bell, as well as the entire cast (whom he dubbed as "awesome"), the show and the network (CBS) for a "fun year." Rademacher noted that he is leaving on "good terms" with the possibility of the return for his character, Thorne. "We shall see what the new year brings," he remarked on Instagram. In his personal life, Rademacher revealed that he has been in Hawaii for the last two months with his family, where he is working on his property. He added that they will "continue to stay here" throughout the month of January, and then he will return to Los Angeles, California. Aside from his work on The Bold and The Beautiful, Rademacher is known for his portrayal of Jasper "Jax" Jacks on the ABC daytime drama General Hospital. To learn more about soap actor Rademacher opened up to his fans and followers about his status on The Bold and The Beautiful via a post on his Instagram page The actor shared that the rumors were true, and he took it upon himself to "set the record straight." Rademacher shared that he has opted not to renew his contract on the daytime show, and he will be finishing up his final episodes in January of 2019. He has been playing Thorne Forrester since November of 2017.He went on to thank executive producer and head writer, Bradley Bell, as well as the entire cast (whom he dubbed as "awesome"), the show and the network (CBS) for a "fun year."Rademacher noted that he is leaving on "good terms" with the possibility of the return for his character, Thorne. "We shall see what the new year brings," he remarked on Instagram.In his personal life, Rademacher revealed that he has been in Hawaii for the last two months with his family, where he is working on his property. He added that they will "continue to stay here" throughout the month of January, and then he will return to Los Angeles, California.Aside from his work on The Bold and The Beautiful, Rademacher is known for his portrayal of Jasper "Jax" Jacks on the ABC daytime drama General Hospital.To learn more about soap actor Ingo Rademacher , follow him on Instagram and on Twitter More about Ingo Rademacher, The Bold and the Beautiful, Actor, Daytime, General hospital Ingo Rademacher The Bold and the Bea... Actor Daytime General hospital