By By Markos Papadatos 58 mins ago in Entertainment Veteran actor Ingo Rademacher has announced his return to "General Hospital" as Jasper "Jax" Jacks. The actor recently parted ways with "The Bold and The Beautiful." The clip shows Rademacher watching a video of his himself in a scene with Laura Wright, who plays Carly Corinthos on the show. This scene was the last time that Rademacher appeared on the show, where they said 'goodbye' to each other, and he reacted to it. "Oh c'mon. That can't be the end," he said. "Because it's not. I'm coming back to General Hospital," he added with a smile. Rademacher noted that Jax's legacy is going to continue in a "big way." "See you soon," he foreshadowed. As Digital Journal To learn more about actor Ingo Rademacher, follow him on In other General Hospital news, The actor teased his return to Port Charles via the following video that was posted on the hit ABC soap opera's YouTube channel.The clip shows Rademacher watching a video of his himself in a scene with Laura Wright, who plays Carly Corinthos on the show. This scene was the last time that Rademacher appeared on the show, where they said 'goodbye' to each other, and he reacted to it. "Oh c'mon. That can't be the end," he said. "Because it's not. I'm coming back to General Hospital," he added with a smile.Rademacher noted that Jax's legacy is going to continue in a "big way." "See you soon," he foreshadowed.As Digital Journal previously reported , Rademacher has exited his role as Thorne Forrester on the CBS daytime drama The Bold and The Beautiful To learn more about actor Ingo Rademacher, follow him on Twitter and on Instagram In other General Hospital news, Dominic Zamprogna will be returning to the show as Dante Falconeri. More about Ingo Rademacher, General hospital, Jasper, Jax, jacks Ingo Rademacher General hospital Jasper Jax jacks The Bold and the Bea...