Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageIngo Rademacher checks back into 'General Hospital' as Jax

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     58 mins ago in Entertainment
Veteran actor Ingo Rademacher has announced his return to "General Hospital" as Jasper "Jax" Jacks. The actor recently parted ways with "The Bold and The Beautiful."
The actor teased his return to Port Charles via the following video that was posted on the hit ABC soap opera's YouTube channel.
The clip shows Rademacher watching a video of his himself in a scene with Laura Wright, who plays Carly Corinthos on the show. This scene was the last time that Rademacher appeared on the show, where they said 'goodbye' to each other, and he reacted to it. "Oh c'mon. That can't be the end," he said. "Because it's not. I'm coming back to General Hospital," he added with a smile.
Rademacher noted that Jax's legacy is going to continue in a "big way." "See you soon," he foreshadowed.
As Digital Journal previously reported, Rademacher has exited his role as Thorne Forrester on the CBS daytime drama The Bold and The Beautiful.
To learn more about actor Ingo Rademacher, follow him on Twitter and on Instagram.
In other General Hospital news, Dominic Zamprogna will be returning to the show as Dante Falconeri.
More about Ingo Rademacher, General hospital, Jasper, Jax, jacks
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Trump-era US Europe rift wide open at Munich security talks
200,000 protest in Barcelona against Catalan separatists' trial
India mourns dead soldiers amid calls for revenge
Review: 'Sesame Street Live: Make Your Magic' at the Hulu Theater at MSG Special
Thousands mark 3 months of France's 'yellow vest' protests
Review: Billy Joel and Mike DelGuidice rock Led Zeppelin at The Garden Special
Q&A: Top four FinTech trends driving financial inclusion Special
British-led mission successfully harpoons 'orbital debris'
Swiss actor Bruno Ganz, who played Hitler, dies at 77
Q&A: How to respond to the latest big data breach? Special